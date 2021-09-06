New motorsport show added to SENZ

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 13:02

New Zealand motorsport great and 4-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy has joined the SENZ family, joining broadcaster Stephen McIvor with an all-new show across the network.

Murphy and McIvor will share the microphone for "Race Control" which begin on Thursday 16 September, live from 7pm-9 pm weekly and will be available via all 28 SENZ frequencies. (Full list of stations is in the attached release)

Race Control will air again on Sunday mornings 9am-10am. Both shows can be heard on the SENZ app.

Every Thursday, Race Control features Murphy and McIvor, a long time star of Sky Sports, with all the news, insights and opinions of the motorsport world.

Greg Murphy said he can’t wait to help bring more attention to Motorsport in New Zealand and around the world.

"We have a disproportionate number of drivers doing amazing things professionally around the world too, which is something we should all be very proud of, so I can’t wait to launch ‘Race Control’ on SENZ and talk all things Motorsport with my mate and Super Broadcaster Stephen McIvor."

Mclvor said "Motorsport people are like any people who love their sport. Passionate, caring and always wanting the best.

"After working for 8 years on Sky Speed alongside Greg Murphy, I have greater respect for what is needed for success in the world of motorsport and the chance to share and introduce that world to folk on "Race Control on SENZ" has got me pumped.

"Have no fear, Murph and I are going to have fun and want you to be a part of it".

SEN National Radio Director Sam Thompson said it’s great to expand our content offering into Motorsport, we want to become the go-to destination.

"We couldn’t have a better team to talk motorsport and ‘Race Control’ will deliver. We have the legendary expert in Murph and the passionate motorsport broadcaster in Stephen McIvor.

"With motorsport news, opinion, interviews, and audience interaction, it will be must-listen Thursdays from 7 pm.

"And now at SENZ - its kiwi for sport, and motorsport."

SENZ will become New Zealand’s new home of sport and racing and aims to be the destination for New Zealand sports fans.

Sports Entertainment Network is a dynamic multi-platform sports and entertainment business, connecting brands with fans across radio, television, digital, publishing, stadiums, and events.

In Australia, SEN is the largest syndicator of sports radio content across Australia. The business owns and operates 21 radio stations around the country, including 1116 SEN Melbourne, 1170 SEN Sydney, 1629 SEN SA in Adelaide, as well as 14 SENTrack stations