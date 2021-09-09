Registrations open for Forbury Park drop-in sessions

Thursday, 9 September, 2021 - 15:13

People wanting to learn more about Dunedin’s Forbury Park and have a say on its future are being invited to register to attend one of two community drop-in sessions this month.

Harness Racing New Zealand will be hosting the sessions at the Dunedin Rugby Football Club on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 September, and advises that anyone wanting to attend must register via email to ForburyConsultation@hrnz.co.nz.

Under Covid-19 level two restrictions, indoor events are limited to 50 people, and the bookings will help ensure numbers are managed so that people can safely attend.

Harness Racing NZ Chief Executive Gary Woodham says he is looking forward to speaking with residents and others who are interested in the site at the sessions.

"The community drop-in sessions are a really important part of our consultation. They will be a chance to come and ask questions, look at the ideas that have already been suggested and share your own thoughts on how the site could be used.

"Please make sure you register to attend, and we ask that - if possible, only you and up to one other person from your household registers so that there are enough spaces available for others," he says.

The first session will run from 7pm - 9pm on Monday 20 September and the second will be during the day from 11am - 1pm on Tuesday 21 September. Both sessions will be at the Dunedin Rugby Football Club (12 Moana Rua Road, St Kilda).

People are asked to email their name and the names of anyone else from their household that wants to take part, their phone number and the session they want to attend to ForburyConsultation@hrnz.co.nz.

Everyone who attends will need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. People who are feeling unwell are asked to stay home.

Anyone unable to attend the sessions can still provide feedback online at www.hrnz.co.nz/

forburypark or ask questions by emailing ForburyConsultation@hrnz.co.nz.

Consultation on the future of the Park opened on 17 August and will close at 5pm on Tuesday 5 October.

To find more information about the Future of Forbury Park consultation, visit the Harness Racing NZ website www.hrnz.co.nz/forburypark.