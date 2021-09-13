Last team standing wins ‘Ariki’ - on Maori television!

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 14:57

Young MÄori men and women battle it out in a revolutionary MÄori martial arts competition, ARIKI, returning for a second season on MÄori Television this MÄori Language Day, Tuesday 14 September 2021, at 4.00 PM.

'Hopu i te Ariki' or ‘Catch the Chief’ is a new fast-paced sport of skill and strategy based upon the ancestral art form, mau rÄkau, and conceived by the prestigious National School for Ancient MÄori Weaponry, Te Whare TÅ« Taua o Aotearoa.

Te Arahi Maipi (Waikato) from West Auckland-based production company Mahi Tahi Media says the first series of ARIKI in 2019 generated an overwhelming response from rangatahi, whÄnau and kura keen to see the game introduced to more schools.

Eight teams with five warriors - including one Ariki per team - will compete in this year’s tournament which includes preliminary and elimination rounds, semi-finals and a grand finale.

In 2021, the battle arena has been relocated to Puketotara (also known as Jonkers Farm) providing a spectacular backdrop for the fierce fighting with rÄkau (sticks).

Maipi says the last team standing will win the coveted title of ARIKI champions by one of two ways - either eliminating all members of the opposing team or by striking the Ariki once, thus eliminating the entire tribe. Five umpires and two judges will adjudicate.

Explains Maipi: "In warrior against warrior, three strikes to the knee means you’re out. In warrior against Ariki, one strike to the head means the whole team is out. In Ariki against Ariki, one strike to the head or the knees means the whole team is out.

"It’s toe to toe, one-on-one combat, Ariki versus Ariki. If both teams have the same number of members still standing at the end of battle, then we go to one-on-one."

Coming up on the second season of ARIKI:

- EPISODE 1 - Tuesday 14 September 2021 at 4.00 PM: Te Aho Matua vs Te Whatu KÅtuku

- EPISODE 2 - Tuesday 21 September 2021 at 4.00 PM: Te Akerautangi vs Te Aka Raukura

- EPISODE 3 - Tuesday 28 September 2021 at 4.00 PM: NgÄ Niho Tipua o Kahukura vs NgÄ Reiputa o Kahukura

- EPISODE 4 - Tuesday 5 October 2021 at 4.00 PM: NgÄ Hua o TÅ« vs NgÄ Toa Matarau

- EPISODE 5 - Tuesday 12 October 2021 at 4.00 PM: Te Aho Matua vs NgÄ Niho Tipua o Kahukura

- EPISODE 6 - Tuesday 19 October 2021 at 4.00 PM: Te Akerautangi vs NgÄ Hua o TÅ«

- EPISODE 7 - Tuesday 26 October 2021 at 4.00 PM: NgÄ Reiputa o Kahukura vs Te Whatu KÅtuku

The second series of ARIKI - entirely in the MÄori language with English subtitles - premieres on MÄori Television on MÄori Language Day, Tuesday 14 September 2021, at 4.00 PM.