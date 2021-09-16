Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 14:31

New Zealand Rugby Media Release

16 September 2021

All Blacks team named for Fortinet Rugby Championship Brisbane Test against Argentina

The All Blacks team has been named to play Argentina in the Fortinet Rugby Championship Test at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Saturday 18 September (Kick-off: 8.05PM AEST, 10.05PM NZT).

The matchday 23 is (Test caps in brackets):

1. Joe Moody (51)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (5)

3. Tyrel Lomax (9)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (38)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (6)

6. Ethan Blackadder (4)

7. Ardie Savea (53) - captain

8. Hoskins Sotutu (6)

9. TJ Perenara (72)

10. Damian McKenzie (34)

11. George Bridge (14)

12. Quinn Tupaea (2)

13. Rieko Ioane (41)

14. Will Jordan (7)

15. Jordie Barrett (29)

16. Codie Taylor (61)

17. George Bower (6)

18. Ofa Tuungafasi (39)

19. Scott Barrett (45)

20. Luke Jacobson (8)

21. Finlay Christie (2)

22. Beauden Barrett (95)

23. Braydon Ennor (1)

In the starting front row, Joe Moody is in the number one jersey after his return to the All Blacks off the bench last week, with hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho making his first Test start. Tyrel Lomax will start in the number three jersey. There is also a welcome return to the All Blacks for prop Ofa Tuungafasi who will return to international rugby via the bench, following his recovery from knee surgery. Prop George Bower will also bolster the front row from the reserves bench.

In the second row, Patrick Tuipulotu is back from a groin strain and will start alongside Tupou Vaa’i. Scott Barrett will provide impact from the bench.

In the loose forwards, Ethan Blackadder and Hoskins Sotutu will make their second Test starts, at blindside and number eight respectively while Ardie Savea returns as captain in the number seven jersey. Luke Jacobson is the loose forward cover.

In the backs, TJ Perenara is at halfback with Finlay Christie, making his first appearance in the Fortinet Rugby Championship, at reserve halfback. Damian McKenzie has been named to start his second Test in the playmaker 10 jersey while Quinn Tupaea gets his second Test start at 12 inside the experienced Rieko Ioane.

In the outsides, George Bridge is again on the left wing, Will Jordan is the right wing and Jordie Barrett is again at fullback. Beauden Barrett will provide experience from the bench, with Braydon Ennor making a welcome return to the national side via the bench.

Commenting on the team selected for the second Test against Argentina, All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: "With five Tests in a row and a six-day turnaround between these two Argentinian Tests, we were always going to make some selection changes. Five Tests in a row demanded that. But the good thing is that we have a group that has been focussing on the same opposition for the last two weeks, so our preparation time hasn’t been compromised.

"We are expecting a huge response from Argentina and we have to make sure we are prepared for that because we know what a wounded beast is like. The key is not so much how they respond, but how we respond. If we go into this Test match thinking it’s just going to happen for us like last week without earning the right to have the scoreboard in our favour, then we are in trouble."

Stats and facts

The All Blacks and Argentina will be playing their 33rd Test against each other. New Zealand has won 30 of those matches, with one draw and Argentina’s first-ever victory in Sydney last year.

Rieko Ioane last week scored his 30th Test try and the All Blacks 400th try in the Rugby Championship / Tri Nations.

Ofa Tuungafasi will be playing his 40th Test and Jordie Barrett his 30th.

The All Blacks have scored 16,961 points in Test matches so are not too far away from topping 17,000 points.

All Blacks matches - 2021 Fortinet Rugby Championship

Round 1

All Blacks 57 Australia 22, Saturday 14 August, Eden Park, Auckland

Round 2

Australia 21 All Blacks 38, Sunday 5 September, Optus Stadium, Perth

Round 3

All Blacks 39 Argentina 0, Sunday 12 September, Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Round 4

Argentina vs All Blacks, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Saturday 18 September

(Kick-off: 8.05PM AEST, 10.05PM NZT)

Round 5

All Blacks vs South Africa, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, Saturday 25 September

(Kick-off: 5.05PM AEST, 7.05PM NZT)

Round 6

South Africa vs All Blacks, Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, Saturday 2 October

(Kick-off: 9.05PM AEST, 11.05PM NZT)