Celebrating clean sport in te reo Maori - Drug Free Sport New Zealand

Friday, 17 September, 2021 - 06:00

Te Reo Maori: Te whakanui i te hakinakina puroi kore i te reo Maori

I tera wiki i whakanui te Rarauhe Hiriwa o mua me te toa hakinakina puroi kore a Jodi Brown i te whakarewatanga o te Hakinakina Puroi Kore 101, he akoranga matihiko na Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) e ako ana i nga tino tikanaga o te hakinakina puroi kore i roto katoa i te reo Maori.

E ai ki a Jodi, ka kitea ki te wahanga whakatau o te kiriata akoranga, he nui te take kia horapa te matauranga hakinakina puroi kore ki te hunga reo Maori o Aotearoa:

"Ko nga ture puroi kore ma nga kaitakaro o nga taumata katoa, kaitakoro karapu whutuporo a-rohe mai, matanga hakinakina a-motu mai. Ka tuwhera tenei akoranga i nga matauranga hakinakina puroi kore ki te hunga reo Maori e takaro ana, e whakaako ana, e tautoko hoki ana. He mea whakahaumaru i a ratou me ta ratou mana motika ki te hakinakina puroi kore."

He mea whakamaori Te Hakinakina Puroi Kore 101 i te mahere Ä«-ako na DFSNZ. He 15 miniti te terenga atu a te kaiwhakamahi i nga tikanga hakinakina puroi kore. Ko te whakarewa o te akoranga te tamuramura a DFSNZ i nga mahi whakanui i Te Wiki o te Reo Maori. I hanga pu nga korero o roto ki nga ture, nga tikanga a te kaitakaro me te tukunga kaupare puroi. I tohaina hoki e DFSNZ ta ratou kiriata Rangaihi Maori e whakanui ana i ta ratou taurangi ki te hakinakina puroi kore.

"Ko te toha i tenei mahi ta matou taurangi kia noho tangata whenua te reo Maori ki roto i a matou mahi, kia noho hoki te ao Maori me nga tikanga Maori hei taupapa mo a matou mahi whanui" hei ta te Tumuaki a Nick Paterson

Kia mau tonu mai i a matou e takahi ana i tenei ara huapai, te mahi tahi ki nga hapori hakinakina Maori kia tiakina te reo Maori me te whakapiki ake i te uru atu a te Maori ki nga kaupapa hakinakina puroi kore.

Kimihia te roanga atu: Celebrating clean sport in te reo MÄori.

English: Celebrating clean sport in te reo Maori

Former Silver Fern and clean sport advocate Jodi Brown last week praised the launch of Te Hakinakina Puroi Kore 101, a new online course from Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) that teaches key clean sport concepts entirely in te reo Maori.

Jodi, who features in the welcome video for the course, emphasised the importance of extending clean sport education to the nation’s te reo Maori speakers:

"Rules around doping in sport apply to athletes at all levels, from players at local rugby clubs to our nation’s sports superstars. This course opens up clean sport knowledge to all te reo Maori speakers who play, coach and support sport. It will help them stay safe and protect their right to clean sport."

Te Hakinakina Puroi Kore 101 is a translation of DFSNZ’s award-winning e-learning module Clean Sport 101. It takes users on a journey through key clean sport concepts in around 15 minutes. The course launch was the highlight of DFSNZ’s Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori celebrations, which saw the release of new te reo Maori website content relating to the rules, athlete rights and the doping control process. DFSNZ also shared their Maori Language Moment, a video emphasising the organisation’s commitment to clean sport.

"Sharing this work is part of our ongoing commitment to embedding te reo Maori in our everyday practice and ensuring our wider work is underpinned by a growing understanding of te ao Maori and tikanga Maori" said Chief Executive Nick Paterson.

Stay tuned as the organisation continues to embrace positive change, partnering with Maori sporting communities to protect te reo Maori and increasing Maori participation in clean sport initiatives.

Find the resources on the DFSNZ website: Celebrating clean sport in te reo Maori.