Strengthen our team and #GetVaccinatedNZ - Vodafone Warriors

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 - 10:30

Vodafone and the Vodafone Warriors have teamed up to encourage New Zealanders to get vaccinated against Covid-19, as TÄmaki Makaurau prepares to enter alert level 3 tomorrow with the rest of Aotearoa at level 2.

Printable posters and digital images ( HERE) featuring Vodafone Warriors players Tohu Harris, Jazz Tevaga and Chanel Harris-Tavita are available for free downloads in a variety of sizes, encouraging Kiwis to help strengthen our team by getting vaccinated.

Tohu Harris says the team is super keen to get back to playing in Aotearoa New Zealand as soon as possible. "I can’t wait to get back to Mount Smart and play in front of our fans. Getting vaccinated is an easy and effective way to strengthen our team of five million and protect our whÄnau and friends, so we can all get back together."

Team doctor, Dr Colleen Winstanley, has been overseeing the vaccine rollout amongst the Vodafone Warriors players and staff. "Supporting Aotearoa’s vaccination program is incredibly important for Kiwis to do, just as our players have. It’s quick, free and easy to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and provides another line of defence for our country."

The #GetVaccinatedNZ message will initially be shared via social media posts aiming at MÄori and Pasifika youth in South Auckland, following data from the Ministry of Health showing vaccination rates are slower among these groups.

Jason Paris, Vodafone NZ CEO, says the company wanted to do its bit to help encourage NZ’s vaccination program. "We’ve had a longstanding relationship with the Vodafone Warriors so linking with them to help spread the vaccination message was a no brainer for us. We remain hopeful the boys can play some home games in Auckland in 2022, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible to help strengthen our team.

"There’s unfortunately a lot of misinformation online meaning there is a bit of hesitation, so we’re sharing this message on social media platforms to try to spread positivity around the need for as many people as possible in Aotearoa to get vaccinated. We also hope people will download the poster and display it prominently, for example at doctors waiting rooms and vaccination centres - and once alert level restrictions ease at churches, sports clubs and other public places - to spread the word to get vaccinated now."

The digital toolkit and posters have been designed for easy home or office printing with a white background in the sizes of A4 and A3 (plus A2 and A1), as well as a downloadable image that can be applied as a phone or laptop background. These are available to download for free here.

For more information about vaccinations, please visit the Ministry of Health website.