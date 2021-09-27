Landmark weekend of cricket on the horizon for Nelson

Monday, 27 September, 2021 - 12:16

A landmark weekend of cricket is coming to Nelson when the 2021/22 national women’s cricket season opens next month.

The Central Hinds will play two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-dayers at Saxton Oval on 30 and 31 October - the first Central Hinds games ever to be played in Nelson, in any format.

The back-to-back fixtures against the Otago Sparks will be the first women’s matches of the national season, the other four teams beginning a week later due to Auckland’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Central Hinds’ Head Coach and CD Cricket’s Female Performance and Pathways lead Jamie Watkins also revealed that Nelson’s women’s representative team, the Nelson Nyxons, will join CD’s one-day Shrimpton Trophy competition for the first time this summer.

"This is another really exciting landmark for the Nelson female game, following on from having brought Nelson players into our T20 Central Super League last season," said Watkins.

"You don’t have to look far to see the talent that is in this region. We’ve got Claudia Green having just toured with the WHITE FERNS for the first time and securing an NZC Development contract, and Anna and Kate Gaging debuting for the Central Hinds last summer. Kate Stiven has come through as well. It’s boom times for the female game in Nelson.

"It's perfect timing to keep growing and supporting the spike in interest locally and no doubt this will be an extra special occasion for any of our Nelson-based players involved in these matches as well - making Hinds history at the international-class venue in their home town."

After the Saxton Oval campaign openers, the Hinds will also host twin home rounds in both Palmerston North and New Plymouth; against the Auckland Hearts at Fitzherbert Park in Rounds Three and Four on the weekend of 13 and 14 November; and against defending champions the Canterbury Magicians at Pukekura Park over Waitangi weekend in February 2022.

ManawatÅ«’s cricket community also has an exciting opportunity to see first-class cricket at Fitzherbert Park this season - with Plunket Shield notably returning to the ground for the first time since March 2008.

The Central Stags will host Northern Districts in Round Six of the historic eight-round national championship, a free-admission event from Saturday 12 to Tuesday 15 March 2022.

"This will be a significant cricket showcase between two strong sides," said Central Districts CEO Pete de Wet.

"We are delighted to be bringing the first-class game back to Palmerston North after an absence of many years, with sterling support from ManawatÅ« Cricket Association and the Palmerston North City Council who have worked tirelessly to fulfil the requirements for a return to first-class status."