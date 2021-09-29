Taupo Mayor welcomes new date for Ironman

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 - 11:53

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed today’s announcement from IRONMAN confirming the TaupÅ District will host the IRONMAN 70.3 world championships in 2024.

TaupÅ District was originally set to host the 2020 and then 2022 edition, prior to the event cancellations due to the ongoing impacts of Covid-19.

Mayor Trewavas said he was excited to secure the new date for the world championships to be held on December 14 and 15, 2024.

"We are proud to be the home of IRONMAN in New Zealand and are ready to show the rest of the world exactly why that is. We have been working closely with stakeholders and are very pleased to see both council and government support roll over to the new date.

The event is expected to bring in $27 million for the district, with a significant amount of that contribution due to the number of international athletes and spectators expected to attend.

"We have already laid the foundations to host the world’s best, and we can’t wait to deliver an event like no other, allowing us to showcase both the TaupÅ District and New Zealand to the rest of the world. Bring on 2024."