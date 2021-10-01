Furlong Cup, Mike Shrimpton Trophy Draws announced - CDCA

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 09:45

Cricket is back and the first CDCA inter-District matches will be underway at the end of this month.

The fight for the men’s Furlong Cup (two-day cricket) will begin on Saturday, 30 October with Round One matches in Whanganui, Masterton and Napier, while the first match in an expanded Mike Shrimpton Trophy - CD’s female inter-district one-day competition - begins the following day on Sunday, 31 October, also in Masterton.

The Furlong Cup champion earns the right to challenge for the history-laden Hawke Cup later in the summer. However, with both these coveted chalices currently in the possession of Hawke’s Bay, whoever finishes top amongst Wairarapa, Whanganui, Taranaki, ManawatÅ« and Horowhenua-KÄpiti this season will earn the Zone 2 challenge, against Hawke’s Bay as the current Hawke Cup holder in the first challenge match of 2022.

Those five District Associations will also be out to break Hawke’s Bay’s stranglehold on the Furlong Cup itself. Hawke’s Bay were runaway champions last season, finishing 18 points clear of runners-up Horowhenua-Kapiti to defend the title they have held for the past three seasons.

Hawke’s Bay’s women ensured it was a limited overs double for the Bay, clinching last summer’s Mike Shrimpton Trophy in a much tighter field. Hawke’s Bay edged ManawatÅ« by a single point for the season title. The Wairarapa Korus eased into third and Taranaki will be hungry to improve after a winless 2021/21 campaign.

This season the teams are joined, for the first time, by the Nelson Nyxons as the Mike Shrimpton Trophy returns to a five-district draw. The Nyxons open their account away on Saturday, 20 November during the centralised rounds in Palmerston North, and will host their maiden home matches with a doubleheader against ManawatÅ« on the closing weekend of 27-28 February 2022.

"To be able to integrate a South Island team into our traditional women’s inter-district competition for the first time is a real landmark," said CDCA Female Performance and Pathways Coach, Jamie Watkins.

"Certainly since I’ve been involved in CD, Nelson Cricket’s women’s programme has grown significantly, to the point where we have several Nelson faces in the Central Hinds now and Claudia Green contracted at NZC level on a Development contract and pushing for WHITE FERNS selection.

"Nyxons coach Brady Barnett, and before him Ryan Edwards, has done a really good job in this space and it meant we were able to bring several Nelson players into our inaugural Central Super League T20s last summer, allowing them to gain more experience against a bigger pool of players.

"We’ve seen both Kate and Anna Gaging step up to join Claudia in the Central Hinds. The combination of the Hinds playing a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield weekend in Nelson for the first time and Nelson’s entry into the Mike Shrimpton Trophy will be a further boon for the female game locally and hopefully inspire more players to set their goals on making the Hinds and, ultimately, the WHITE FERNS."

CDCA also confirmed its annual men’s Chapple Cup tournament will be hosted in Palmerston North this season from Friday, 18 to Sunday 20 February. Nelson is the defending Chapple Cup champion, having beaten Hawke’s Bay in last season’s final by 31 runs. The Chapple Cup draw will be announced later this season.

2021/22 FURLONG CUP DRAW

2021/22 MIKE SHRIMPTON TROPHY DRAW

RECENT CHAMPIONS

Furlong Cup

2020/21 Hawke’s Bay

2019/20 Hawke’s Bay

2018/19 Hawke’s Bay

2017/18 Taranaki

Shrimpton Trophy

2020/21 Hawke’s Bay

2019/20 Hawke’s Bay

2018/19 Hawke’s Bay

2017/18 ManawatÅ«