Consultation on Forbury Park ends - Harness Racing NZ

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 14:01

Harness Racing New Zealand’s community consultation on the future of Forbury Park has now finished, with more than 300 submissions received.

By the time the consultation closed at 5pm yesterday (Tuesday 5 October), a total of 302 submissions had been made. The feedback will be considered by Harness Racing NZ and Forbury Park Trotting Club during negotiations about the site and the potential selection of a buyer for it.

Forty people attended two community drop-in sessions in South Dunedin on 20 and 21 September, where representatives from Harness Racing NZ met with interested locals to discuss the consultation.

Harness Racing NZ Chief Executive Gary Woodham said he was delighted by the community’s response.

"Thank you to everyone who shared their thoughts with us on how they would like the Forbury Park site used in the future. We will carefully review all of the submissions and take them into account with Forbury Park Trotting Club when discussing our next steps."

Public submissions were received online via a short survey, by email and in writing.

Submitters were invited to have their say on four potential options that have been proposed for the property, as well as share their own ideas for the site. They were also asked if there were any special considerations that they thought should be taken into account.

The four suggested ideas for the land were to use it for flood mitigation and wetlands; to build residential properties from low cost to high end housing; some of the land being used by St Clair School for playing fields; and retaining some of Forbury Park’s current buildings.

Consultation opened on 17 August and closed at 5pm, Tuesday 5 October.