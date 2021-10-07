Rugby League World Cup wider squad and notable Kiwi players list

Thursday, 7 October, 2021 - 15:58

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) is pleased to announce the Kiwis' Rugby League World Cup Wider Squad.

Despite the absence of international football over the last two years, 2022 will be the busiest international calendar in recent time, as NZRL work towards a June Pacific Test and Trans-Tasman clash, all before the October 2022 World Cup campaign.

After his impressive club season, Premiership-winning Panther and Dally M Prop of the Year, James Fisher-Harris unsurprisingly made the list, as did Dally M Backrower of the Year and Eels' golden buy, Isaiah Papali'i. Papali'i is joined by fellow Parramatta playmakers Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore.

Star Rooster's centre Joey Manu had one of his best seasons with 12 line breaks, ten tries and 141 metres per game. He joins veteran Kiwi prop and Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves who made 1280 post-contact metres in 23 appearances for 2021.

Melbourne's Reimis Smith locked in his selection with 14 tries this year, as he joins a plethora of Kiwi Storm talent, including standout half Jahrome Hughes, who was instrumental in a well-oiled Melbourne side that ran rampant throughout 2021.

Corey Harawira-Naera returns after a dominant performance in his first full season at Canberra, and departing Shark Shaun Johnson is joined by Cronulla teammates Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Briton Nikora.

Fresh names to join the frame include Bronco's back-rower and former Junior Kiwis captain Jordan Riki, who enters the squad after a solid debut season. Titan's Hooker and former Manurewa Marlin Erin Clark gets the call up alongside dynamic youngster Josh Schuster and Waikato born Morgan Harper after a breakthrough seasons with Manly.

"We have listed this wider squad, so players are aware that the upcoming preseason and following season creates an enormous opportunity for them and this Kiwis team", says Head Coach Michael Maguire.

"International football has been a challenge," Maguire adds. "But the player's enthusiasm to represent their country is as strong as ever; there's no question as to how much this jersey means to them, and their eagerness to play has never wavered. The senior players set a strong foundation and have their eyes focused on the 2022 World Cup."

The 2021 season saw many Kiwi eligible players stamp their mark on the NRL, encouraging selectors to name a 'Notable Players' list that Head Coach Maguire has deemed "the future of the Kiwis team."

"With the football that our younger players have played, we have created a list of players that, with a little more experience, could be the future of this team," says Maguire.

"I am sure we will unearth some new Kiwi talent in the next 12 months, and we may even uncover more current names not listed. Nevertheless, this depth is encouraging.

"This year, we have watched many New Zealand players have their best seasons yet. Now with that experience, coupled with the new generation of talent coming through - it is an exciting time to be a Kiwi."

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP WIDER SQUAD

NONAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname)2021 NRL CLUB

1Josh ALOIAIManly Sea Eagles

2Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONAMelbourne Storm

3Jesse BROMWICHMelbourne Storm

4Kenny BROMWICHMelbourne Storm

5Dylan BROWNParramatta Eels

6Erin CLARKGold Coast Titans

7James FISHER-HARRISPenrith Panthers

8Kieran FORANManly Sea Eagles

9Braden HAMLIN-UELECronulla Sharks

10Corey HARAWIRA-NAERACanberra Raiders

11Morgan HARPERManly Sea Eagles

12Tohu HARRISVodafone Warriors

13Chanel HARRIS-TAVITAVodafone Warriors

14Peta HIKUVodafone Warriors

15Jahrome HUGHESMelbourne Storm

16Jamayne ISAAKOBrisbane Broncos

17Shaun JOHNSONCronulla Sharks

18Isaac LIUSydney Roosters

19Joseph MANUSydney Roosters

20Jeremy MARSHALL-KINGCanterbury Bulldogs

21Ken MAUMALOWests Tigers

22Ronaldo MULITALOCronulla Sharks

23Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTADCanberra Raiders

24Briton NIKORACronulla Sharks

25Kodi NIKORIMAVodafone Warriors

26Marata NIUKOREParramatta Eels

27Isaiah PAPALIIParramatta Eels

28Kevin PROCTORGold Coast Titans

29Jordan RAPANACanberra Raiders

30Jordan RIKIBrisbane Broncos

31Joshua SCHUSTERManly Sea Eagles

32Bailey SIMONSSONCanberra Raiders

33Brandon SMITHMelbourne Storm

34Reimis SMITHMelbourne Storm

35Joseph TAPINECanberra Raiders

36Jazz TEVAGAVodafone Warriors

37Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVESSydney Roosters

38Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAKVodafone Warriors

KIWI ELIGIBLE / NOTABLE PLAYERS LIST

NONAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname)2021 NRL CLUB

1Brad ABBEYSydney Roosters

2Caleb AEKINSCanberra Raiders

3Bunty AFOAVodafone Warriors

4Tom ALEVodafone Warriors

5Jesse ARTHARSBrisbane Broncos

6Daejarn ASINorth Queensland Cowboys

7Rocco BERRYVodafone Warriors

8Shawn BLOREWests Tigers

9Cassisus COWLEYWynnum Manly Sea Eagles

10Haze DUNSTERParramatta Eels

11Herman ESE'ESENewcastle Knights

12Raymond FAITALA-MARINERCanterbury Bulldogs

13Jackson FERRISCronulla Sharks

14Wiremu GREIGParramatta Eels

15Lani GRAHAM-TAUFASydney Roosters

16Moala GRAHAM-TAUFASydney Roosters

17Patrick HERBERTGold Coast Titans

18Mawene HIROTICronulla Sharks

19Peter HOLANorth Queensland Cowboys

20Hymel HUNTNewcastle Knights

21Isaiya KATOAPenrith Panthers

22Sione KATOACronulla Sharks

23Oregon KAUFUSIParramatta Eels

24Asu KEPAOAWests Tigers

25Kina KEPUVodafone Warriors

26Lingi KEPUVodafone Warriors

27Sebastian KRISCanberra Raiders

28Spencer LENIUPenrith Panthers

29Moses LEOTAPenrith Panthers

30Danny LEVIBrisbane Broncos

31Sam LISONEGold Coast Titans

32Christian MA'ANAIMANewcastle Knights

33Esan MARSTERSGold Coast Titans

34Steven MARSTERSSouth Sydney Rabbitohs

35Greg MARZHEWGold Coast Titans

36Isaac MATALAVEA-BOOTHBrisbane Broncos

37Sione MOALACanberra Raiders

38Jeremiah NANAINorth Queensland Cowboys

39Griffin NEAMENorth Queensland Cowboys

40Taniela OTUKOLOVodafone Warriors

41Jaxson PAULOSouth Sydney Rabbitohs

42Hayze PERHAMParramatta Eels

43Emry PERENorth Queensland Cowboys

44Adam POMPEYVodafone Warriors

45Nathaniel ROACHEParramatta Eels

46TC ROBATIBrisbane Broncos

47Simi SASAGINewcastle Knights

48Tuki SIMPKINSWests Tigers

49Toafofoa SIPLEYManly Sea Eagles

50Siosifa TALAKAICronulla Sharks

51Murray TAULAGINorth Queensland Cowboys

52Tukupa-Ke Hau TAPUHASydney Roosters

53Zane TETEVANOLeeds Rhinos

54Matthew TIMOKOCanberra Raiders

55Starford TOANewcastle Knights

56Jackson TOPINECanterbury Bulldogs

57Christian TUIPULOTUManly Sea Eagles

58Paul TURNERVodafone Warriors

59Christopher VEAILANewcastle Knights

60Naufahu WHYTESydney Roosters

61Jack WILLIAMSCronulla Sharks

62Xavier WILLISONBrisbane Broncos