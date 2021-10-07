Rugby League World Cup wider squad and notable Kiwi players list

|
New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) is pleased to announce the Kiwis' Rugby League World Cup Wider Squad.
Despite the absence of international football over the last two years, 2022 will be the busiest international calendar in recent time, as NZRL work towards a June Pacific Test and Trans-Tasman clash, all before the October 2022 World Cup campaign.
After his impressive club season, Premiership-winning Panther and Dally M Prop of the Year, James Fisher-Harris unsurprisingly made the list, as did Dally M Backrower of the Year and Eels' golden buy, Isaiah Papali'i. Papali'i is joined by fellow Parramatta playmakers Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore.
Star Rooster's centre Joey Manu had one of his best seasons with 12 line breaks, ten tries and 141 metres per game. He joins veteran Kiwi prop and Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves who made 1280 post-contact metres in 23 appearances for 2021.
Melbourne's Reimis Smith locked in his selection with 14 tries this year, as he joins a plethora of Kiwi Storm talent, including standout half Jahrome Hughes, who was instrumental in a well-oiled Melbourne side that ran rampant throughout 2021.
Corey Harawira-Naera returns after a dominant performance in his first full season at Canberra, and departing Shark Shaun Johnson is joined by Cronulla teammates Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Briton Nikora.
Fresh names to join the frame include Bronco's back-rower and former Junior Kiwis captain Jordan Riki, who enters the squad after a solid debut season. Titan's Hooker and former Manurewa Marlin Erin Clark gets the call up alongside dynamic youngster Josh Schuster and Waikato born Morgan Harper after a breakthrough seasons with Manly.
"We have listed this wider squad, so players are aware that the upcoming preseason and following season creates an enormous opportunity for them and this Kiwis team", says Head Coach Michael Maguire.
"International football has been a challenge," Maguire adds. "But the player's enthusiasm to represent their country is as strong as ever; there's no question as to how much this jersey means to them, and their eagerness to play has never wavered. The senior players set a strong foundation and have their eyes focused on the 2022 World Cup."
The 2021 season saw many Kiwi eligible players stamp their mark on the NRL, encouraging selectors to name a 'Notable Players' list that Head Coach Maguire has deemed "the future of the Kiwis team."
"With the football that our younger players have played, we have created a list of players that, with a little more experience, could be the future of this team," says Maguire.
"I am sure we will unearth some new Kiwi talent in the next 12 months, and we may even uncover more current names not listed. Nevertheless, this depth is encouraging.
"This year, we have watched many New Zealand players have their best seasons yet. Now with that experience, coupled with the new generation of talent coming through - it is an exciting time to be a Kiwi."
RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP WIDER SQUAD
NONAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname)2021 NRL CLUB
1Josh ALOIAIManly Sea Eagles
2Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONAMelbourne Storm
3Jesse BROMWICHMelbourne Storm
4Kenny BROMWICHMelbourne Storm
5Dylan BROWNParramatta Eels
6Erin CLARKGold Coast Titans
7James FISHER-HARRISPenrith Panthers
8Kieran FORANManly Sea Eagles
9Braden HAMLIN-UELECronulla Sharks
10Corey HARAWIRA-NAERACanberra Raiders
11Morgan HARPERManly Sea Eagles
12Tohu HARRISVodafone Warriors
13Chanel HARRIS-TAVITAVodafone Warriors
14Peta HIKUVodafone Warriors
15Jahrome HUGHESMelbourne Storm
16Jamayne ISAAKOBrisbane Broncos
17Shaun JOHNSONCronulla Sharks
18Isaac LIUSydney Roosters
19Joseph MANUSydney Roosters
20Jeremy MARSHALL-KINGCanterbury Bulldogs
21Ken MAUMALOWests Tigers
22Ronaldo MULITALOCronulla Sharks
23Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTADCanberra Raiders
24Briton NIKORACronulla Sharks
25Kodi NIKORIMAVodafone Warriors
26Marata NIUKOREParramatta Eels
27Isaiah PAPALIIParramatta Eels
28Kevin PROCTORGold Coast Titans
29Jordan RAPANACanberra Raiders
30Jordan RIKIBrisbane Broncos
31Joshua SCHUSTERManly Sea Eagles
32Bailey SIMONSSONCanberra Raiders
33Brandon SMITHMelbourne Storm
34Reimis SMITHMelbourne Storm
35Joseph TAPINECanberra Raiders
36Jazz TEVAGAVodafone Warriors
37Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVESSydney Roosters
38Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAKVodafone Warriors
KIWI ELIGIBLE / NOTABLE PLAYERS LIST
NONAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname)2021 NRL CLUB
1Brad ABBEYSydney Roosters
2Caleb AEKINSCanberra Raiders
3Bunty AFOAVodafone Warriors
4Tom ALEVodafone Warriors
5Jesse ARTHARSBrisbane Broncos
6Daejarn ASINorth Queensland Cowboys
7Rocco BERRYVodafone Warriors
8Shawn BLOREWests Tigers
9Cassisus COWLEYWynnum Manly Sea Eagles
10Haze DUNSTERParramatta Eels
11Herman ESE'ESENewcastle Knights
12Raymond FAITALA-MARINERCanterbury Bulldogs
13Jackson FERRISCronulla Sharks
14Wiremu GREIGParramatta Eels
15Lani GRAHAM-TAUFASydney Roosters
16Moala GRAHAM-TAUFASydney Roosters
17Patrick HERBERTGold Coast Titans
18Mawene HIROTICronulla Sharks
19Peter HOLANorth Queensland Cowboys
20Hymel HUNTNewcastle Knights
21Isaiya KATOAPenrith Panthers
22Sione KATOACronulla Sharks
23Oregon KAUFUSIParramatta Eels
24Asu KEPAOAWests Tigers
25Kina KEPUVodafone Warriors
26Lingi KEPUVodafone Warriors
27Sebastian KRISCanberra Raiders
28Spencer LENIUPenrith Panthers
29Moses LEOTAPenrith Panthers
30Danny LEVIBrisbane Broncos
31Sam LISONEGold Coast Titans
32Christian MA'ANAIMANewcastle Knights
33Esan MARSTERSGold Coast Titans
34Steven MARSTERSSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
35Greg MARZHEWGold Coast Titans
36Isaac MATALAVEA-BOOTHBrisbane Broncos
37Sione MOALACanberra Raiders
38Jeremiah NANAINorth Queensland Cowboys
39Griffin NEAMENorth Queensland Cowboys
40Taniela OTUKOLOVodafone Warriors
41Jaxson PAULOSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
42Hayze PERHAMParramatta Eels
43Emry PERENorth Queensland Cowboys
44Adam POMPEYVodafone Warriors
45Nathaniel ROACHEParramatta Eels
46TC ROBATIBrisbane Broncos
47Simi SASAGINewcastle Knights
48Tuki SIMPKINSWests Tigers
49Toafofoa SIPLEYManly Sea Eagles
50Siosifa TALAKAICronulla Sharks
51Murray TAULAGINorth Queensland Cowboys
52Tukupa-Ke Hau TAPUHASydney Roosters
53Zane TETEVANOLeeds Rhinos
54Matthew TIMOKOCanberra Raiders
55Starford TOANewcastle Knights
56Jackson TOPINECanterbury Bulldogs
57Christian TUIPULOTUManly Sea Eagles
58Paul TURNERVodafone Warriors
59Christopher VEAILANewcastle Knights
60Naufahu WHYTESydney Roosters
61Jack WILLIAMSCronulla Sharks
62Xavier WILLISONBrisbane Broncos
