Black Ferns Captain Les Elder signs with Chiefs Women

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 07:01

The Chiefs Rugby Club is now home to both the All Blacks captain and Black Ferns captain, announcing today that Les Elder has put pen to paper committing to the Chiefs Women’s squad for the upcoming 2022 Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

The 34-year-old loose forward was born in Taumarunui and is an uncompromising player with an outstanding work ethic. Elder will don the Chiefs Women’s jersey once again, after captaining the inaugural Waitomo Chiefs Women’s team in their maiden encounter against the Blues in May 2021. The Waitomo Chiefs Women won the historical match 39 - 12.

Elder said she was excited to return to the Chiefs in their maiden 2022 Super Rugby Aupiki campaign.

"I’m really looking forward to putting on the Chiefs jersey again, it was an honour to wear it earlier this year and to get the opportunity to get to do that again is a real privilege. Obviously growing up in the King Country the Chiefs were my team, so supporting them all my life and now getting to wear their jersey and play in those colours is a really proud moment for me."

"We’re really fortunate to have a great coach in Allan Bunting. I’ve worked with Bunts before in the Sevens programme. What he’s created in the sevens programme and the legacy he’s instilled in that jersey is pretty exciting for what he can offer to the Chiefs jersey. I’m really lucky to be able to work alongside him and I know he’ll bring some innovative ideas to the fifteens game," finished Elder.

Chiefs Women’s Head Coach Allan Bunting said it was great to have a player of Elder’s calibre as part of the squad.

"Les is a very well respected individual and rugby player for what she says and has done on and off the field. She will be influential in what we are wanting to achieve. Les holds a lot of mana that will be invaluable for the development of this team."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said he was ecstatic to have Elder named in the squad.

"It is outstanding to have Les sign on with us for the upcoming Super Rugby Aupiki competition. Born and bred in Chiefs Country, she is an impressive player with a number of commendable attributes both on and off the field that will be an asset for our campaign."

Elder is set to depart on Thursday with the Black Ferns Squad as they embark on their end of year Northern Tour.

Super Rugby Aupiki full squads and draw will be announced soon. Chiefs Membership are on sale from October 20 which include a Chiefs Women’s home match.