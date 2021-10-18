Gallagher Chiefs and Northern Brave to join forces with combined membership

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 12:47

The Chiefs Rugby Club and the Northern Districts Cricket Association have joined forces for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific, Super Rugby Aupiki and Dream11 Super Smash competitions offering fans a unique multi code membership available from this Wednesday.

Central Hamilton plays host to several premium sporting events and providing a dual membership offers a way for locals to have a pass from summer, through to winter. It also gives the opportunity for members to head to Mount Maunganui and Whangarei to enjoy cricket matches this summer.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said: "We know we have a number of Gallagher Chiefs fans who love their cricket and there are a lot of Northern Brave fans who also enjoy watching our Chiefs teams. We want to make it easier for those loyal fans who love both codes to enjoy watching the sports they love live. By offering them a unique membership package we hope to achieve this and give access to both men’s and women’s competitions for both the Chiefs and Northern Brave teams."

Ben MacCormack, CEO Northern Districts Cricket Association said: "We are always looking for ways to offer our members and fans great value. We know many of our fans will love heading to FMG Stadium Waikato and supporting the Chiefs. The Northern Brave look forward to introducing new fans from the Chiefs to the surrounds of Seddon Park and our other boutique venues to enjoy some cricket over the summer. This partnership shows that two of New Zealand’s biggest sports working together to offer our fans unique experiences is possible, if you are Brave enough".

Chiefs members will be able to add-on the Northern Brave Membership to any membership for $129 adults, $89 kids. Chiefs Members will score two free home matches from a total of seven Gallagher Chiefs matches and a Chiefs Women’s match for newly announced Super Rugby Aupiki along with a stack of member benefits yet to be announced.

Adding on a Northern Brave Membership will see members receive general admission tickets to all Northern Districts domestic cricket matches played at Seddon Park, Bay Oval and Cobham Oval, including Super Smash, Hallyburton Johnson Shield, Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield matches. Members will also receive a replica playing top and discounts on tickets and corporate hospitality for BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS matches played at Seddon Park (excludes Cricket World Cup matches).

Chiefs Memberships and the Northern Brave add-on will be available to purchase from Wednesday 20 October.

Chiefs Memberships: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2021-memberships

Northern Brave Memberships: https://www.ndcricket.co.nz/membership