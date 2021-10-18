Fastest woman to solo row the atlantic ready for her next challenge

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 14:11

When 40-year-old Kiko Matthews lines up for IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ on 11 December, it will be her first major challenge since the birth of her baby girl back in February this year.

Originally hailing from the UK but now living in New Plymouth, Taranaki, Kiko is no stranger to incredible feats. She holds the world record for the fastest woman to solo row the Atlantic, has cycled 7,000km around the UK coastline doing community beach cleans, run a 250km ultramarathon in the desert and completed the London Marathon.

But despite this series of impressive challenges, Kiko Matthews sees herself as an ordinary woman doing extraordinary things.

"I definitely don’t class myself as an athlete. No one is anything until they have a go the first time. There is no such thing as you can’t do it," said Kiko. "I decided to do the IRONMAN 70.3 because I was getting fatty. I’d had a baby and needed a reason to get out there, because otherwise I’m going to just sit here.

"I have a weird relationship with exercise. When I get to the point I can’t fit into my jeans anymore, that’s when I think I need to do something."

Her partner, ex-All Black Carl Hayman, completed IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ in 2019 and Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand in 2020, and having experienced first-hand the energy and emotion of the events suggested Kiko give the December 2021 iteration a go.

"We’d been down there (TaupÅ) for both the IRONMAN 70.3 and IRONMAN and seeing people of all shapes and sizes out there doing it amazed me," said Kiko. "Seeing the people there makes you think ‘why am I not doing this’, because these people are amazing - they just go there and put all this effort in to do this. We’ve all got things we can whinge about and makes excuses about, but we’re all capable."

Despite her happy-go-lucky attitude, life has thrown Kiko its fair share of obstacles.

In 2009, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Cushing’s syndrome that was triggered by a nearly fatal pituitary tumour. The rare disease causes symptoms including memory loss, muscle-wasting, osteoporosis, end-stage diabetes, insomnia and psychosis. Kiko was treated at King’s College Hospital in London and underwent neurosurgery.

The illness and subsequent fight back to health transformed Kiko’s life in more ways than one, as she decided she wanted to live her life to its fullest and challenge her mind and body to see what they were capable of.

"I thought I needed to do something slightly crazy, to put myself out there. I didn't know what it was going to be, but I had a friend in the ocean rowing world and knew about ocean rowing," said Kiko. "And then my mum said to me one day, 'what about Prince Harry, he would be a good boyfriend'. I actually thought it sounded like a great idea and wondered how I could get his attention, and so I thought I’d row the ocean. But it materialised that the crazy thought was actually my tumour. The thing that had nearly killed me in 2009 makes me manic and a little bit high on life, and so I thought it was a great idea."

When Kiko first decided to row the Atlantic on her own, she had never so much as sat in a rowing boat before. Yet on 22 March 2018, the former teacher finished a 4,819 km journey from Gran Canaria to Port St. Charles, Barbados, setting an impressive new world record of 49 days 7 hours and 15 minutes. Kiko achieved the fastest female solo row across the Atlantic, beating the previous mark by seven days.

All this was achieved even though during her training for the Atlantic crossing Kiko had developed a second tumour, which had to be removed two months before her world record attempt.

"Halfway through my training we realised I probably needed to go back to the doctors, but also by that time I’d realised that perhaps Prince Harry wasn't going to get in touch. So I changed my whole purpose to raising money for the hospital that saved my life and to show women and girls not to put limits on themselves," said Kiko.

With her mantra of living life and trying to give back, Kiko homed in on what she was most passionate about, and that was the environment. As such, Kiko decided her next challenge would be cycling the entire coast of the UK, engaging communities in 78 beach cleans and removing 3,500 kilograms of ocean waste.

Kiko met her partner Carl while she was training for the cycle around Britain and he was embarking on the iconic Land’s End to John O’Groats ride. The couple moved to New Zealand in December 2019, originally to spend time with Carl’s children for Christmas. However, this stay was extended indefinitely when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the world went into lockdown.

Fast-forwarding their life plans, Kiko and Carl bought local business Chaddy’s Charters and had their first baby together.

"We are down in the (New Plymouth) port and have an old RNLI boat which goes out to the islands to the seal colonies and then we’ve got kayaks, bikes and paddleboards for hire. We bought it as a bit of a cool, iconic thing to do in Taranaki and did a lot of tidying up and bringing it into the digital world," said Kiko.

Kiko has been juggling running the business with looking after her new baby, which hasn’t left her much time to focus on her IRONMAN 70.3 attempt.

"In your head you think you can do this, but when you’ve had a baby and are used to being woken up twice in the night, by the time it comes to doing any exercise you’re just tired," said Kiko. "I can be really lazy, I haven’t done much exercise for probably 18 months."

Kiko is doing things her own way and is determined to make it through to the finish of IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ one way or another.

"I'll get to the start line and I’ll be able to do the swim, I’ll be able to do the cycle and then it will all depend. I can walk at a reasonable pace, and so if I can get my cycle and swim done in an ok time then I should be able to walk reasonably speedy and trot here and there and come probably somewhere near the end. As long as I’ve fuelled myself properly, because I’ve got the mental strength, I’ll hopefully just get it done."

For more information and to register for IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ, please click here: www.ironman.com/im703-taupo.