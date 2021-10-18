Rugby mourns the passing of Sean Wainui - NZ Rugby

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 15:15

Paiahaha! Paiahaha! Kua hinga he totara haemata i roto i te wao nui o whutupÅro Aotearoa. E te rangatira e Sean, haere ki ngÄ ringa tÅ«whera o te tini me te mano ki tua o Paerau. Waiho mÄtou ki muri nei i roto i te roimata me te hupe e rere ana mÅu e hika. E moe, e moe, okioki ai.

Attention! Attention!

One of Rugby New Zealand’s tallest totara trees has fallen in the world of rugby. To you Sean, our Rangatira, we farewell you to the outspread arms of the multitudes who await you beyond this earthly realm. You leave us here bereft and drown in sorrow as we weep for you. Rest well in peaceful repose.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is in mourning today following the tragic death of Sean Wainui in an early morning car accident.

CEO Mark Robinson has extended all of rugby’s condolences to Wainui’s wife Paige, their children Kawariki and Arahia, and their wider whÄnau on what is a dark day for rugby.

"Our thoughts are with Sean and his whÄnau, particularly Paige, Kawariki and Arahia, and we offer them our full support at what is the most difficult of times. We know Sean’s passing will be felt deeply by everyone involved in rugby, particularly his Bay of Plenty and Chiefs teammates, and we share their sorrow and their shock.

"We ask that media give the Wainui whÄnau space to grieve as we all reflect on a young life that has ended far too early."

New Zealand MÄori Rugby Board Chair Farah Palmer said:

"Today rugby is mourning one of our Rangatira, but our first thoughts are with Sean’s whÄnau. They have lost a father, a husband, a brother and a son and we share their grief and their tears.

"As a player we all saw what this young tÄne was capable of and the passion and talent that he brought to the teams he represented, but we also saw a role model for young MÄori, a caring father who was passionate about his culture, his language, and his identity. He will be sorely missed."

Wainui, who was 25, was one of New Zealand’s brightest stars on and off the field having carved out a career that included representing the MÄori All Blacks, Chiefs, Crusaders, Taranaki and Bay of Plenty with distinction.

Of NgÄi TÅ«hoe, NgÄti Porou, NgÄ Ariki KaipÅ«tahi and Te Äitanga a MÄhaki iwi, he was a vocal advocate for Te Reo MÄori, proud of his MÄori heritage and especially passionate about his whÄnau.

Wainui was born in the small settlement of Whatatutu near Gisborne and raised in Auckland before attending Takapuna Grammar School where he was a stand-out as captain of the first XV before making his debut for Taranaki in 2014, while still a teenager. A year later he won the Junior World Championship with the New Zealand Under 20 team, earned his first Super Rugby contract with the Crusaders, and represented the MÄori All Blacks for the first time.

He joined the Chiefs in 2018 and became a fan favourite either in the midfield or on the wing where he broke the record for number of tries in a Super Rugby game with five against the Waratahs earlier this year. This season he had joined Bay of Plenty for the Bunnings NPC.

MÄori All Blacks, Chiefs and former Bay of Plenty Head Coach Clayton McMillan said:

"Sean was an incredibly talented individual and held a great amount of mana among his fellow teammates and the wider rugby community. He epitomised everything you could possibly ask for in a player. He will be remembered for being a passionate, hard-working, proud MÄori who was an exceptional player but more importantly father and husband.

"He was an influential member in the teams he has been a part of, and his presence will be missed. Our sincere condolences to Paige, Kawariki and Arahia and his wider whÄnau at this difficult time. We are offering them our full support along with our players and staff."