Gallagher Chiefs and Bay of Plenty Steamers joint statement on the passing of Sean Wainui

Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 17:53

The Gallagher Chiefs and Bay of Plenty Steamers would like to jointly express their sincere condolences and deep sorrow at the tragic passing of Sean Wainui.

Gallagher Chiefs CEO Mike Collins said the thoughts and support of players and staff at both organisations were with Sean’s wife Paige, children Kawariki and Arahia, and their wider whanau.

"We are all thinking of Sean’s whanau as we collectively deal with what has been a massive shock for the players and staff of the Chiefs," Collins said.

"Sean has been a hugely popular and influential figure at the Chiefs and a role model for our young players on and off the field since he came to the club in 2018. Our club will not be the same without him and he will be sorely missed by us all."

Bay of Plenty Rugby CEO Mike Rogers said: "A time will come when we can celebrate Sean’s immense contribution to rugby, but our priority right now is supporting Sean’s wife and children as best we can at what is an extremely difficult time. Although Sean hadn’t been with Bay of Plenty for long, he had made a huge impression on everyone and stamped his influence and personality on our environment on and off the field."