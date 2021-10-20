Nominations being sought for Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards

Wednesday, 20 October, 2021 - 13:15

The Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards honour the best of our rural athletes, and now is the time for rural sports organisations to get their nominations in for the 2022 awards.

In its sixth year, the awards honour athletes and the volunteers and administrators who make their sports possible, from fields as varied as wood-chopping, shearing, horse-riding, tree-climbing, shooting, highland heavies, gumboot throwing and fencing.

Convenor of judges and Olympic medallist rower, Nathan Twaddle said this year; we are proud to announce a new award, the FuturePost Award for a Rural Sportsperson with a Disability.

"We want to ensure our awards are open to everyone. The new award will ensure those rural sports athletes with disabilities are recognised."

Nathan Twaddle also welcomed Courtesy Ford as the new sponsor of the lifetime Legacy Award.

Norwood Chief Executive Tim Myers said awards recognise those who are passionate about heritage sports - they give it all they’ve got, and it’s fitting that we celebrate their commitment and character.

"Every year, it is awe-inspiring to hear the stories and achievements of rural sports athletes, many of whom are world champions in their discipline," said Mr Myers. "It’s also heartening to hear about the dedication of rural sports administrators to their sports. Many of them are the glue that keeps heritage sports alive in rural Aotearoa today."

Nominations are now open for:

The PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award

The Skellerup New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award

The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award

The Levno Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award

The Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award

FuturePost Award for a Rural Sportsperson with a Disability Two other awards will be announced on the night of the Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards, they are the:

The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background - finalists and the winner are announced on the night of the awards. The Norwood Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award - judges select one overall winner to go home with the 2022 Supreme Award.

Nominations close 4pm Monday 17 January 2022 and finalists will be announced in February 2022.

The Awards will be presented at a gala function at Awapuni Racecourse on Friday 13 March 2022, during the New Zealand Rural Games Weekend in Palmerston North.

The awards will proceed only if Palmerston North is at Level One, if the level rises the date will be postponed.

Nominations can be made here. https://ruralsports.co.nz/awards-nomination/

Past winners can be viewed here. https://ruralsports.co.nz/2021-sports-awards-winners/