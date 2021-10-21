Paralympics NZ calls for Para athletes to join new PNZ Athletes' Council

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 10:32

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) is calling for applications from eligible Paralympians and Para athletes for the PNZ Athletes’ Council. Applications close on Friday 5 November 2021, 5pm NZT.

The purpose of the PNZ Athletes’ Council is to enable representation of New Zealand Paralympians and Para athletes for greater athlete participation and voice within New Zealand Paralympic sport and the Paralympic Movement internationally.

The PNZ Athletes’ Council is a consultative committee established by PNZ, providing governance and management advice on matters impacting on Paralympians and Para athletes.

The five elected Council members will represent the Paralympian and Para athlete community and support the work of PNZ on Paralympic Games operations, performance, and policy. They will also connect with other athletes’ councils nationally and globally to discuss issues relating to active Paralympians and Para athletes within the Paralympic Movement.

Paralympics New Zealand Chief Executive Fiona Allan explains:

"This is an exciting opportunity for Paralympians and Para athletes and we look forward to ensuring the Paralympian and Para athlete voice is at the heart of Paralympics New Zealand. I’m looking forward to the increased input from the PNZ Athletes’ Council in the future."

Paralympian #174 and PNZ Board member Mary Fisher was involved in the early stages of setting up the Council. She is thrilled to see it become reality:

"Consulting with Paralympians and Para athletes via the PNZ Athletes’ Council can add value to so many areas. The Athletes’ Council provides a clear pathway for dialogue, and it shows how much value PNZ continues to place on the experience and learnings from an athlete’s perspective."

Council members will be confirmed and appointed by the end of November 2021, and the Athletes’ Council will have its inaugural meeting in early 2022.

Eligibility is based on having represented New Zealand within the past twelve years - those interested can read full details and the position description here.