Queenstown marathon to be postponed - Ironman Group

Organisers of the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon have today confirmed that the event will not be taking place as planned on 20 November 2021.

With the original event date quickly approaching, and due to the extension of COVID-19 restrictions across New Zealand, it became clear that the event could not be held on its original date.

Thanks to the support of event partners and key stakeholders, organisers are pleased to announce that the 2021 New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon has been rescheduled to Saturday 19 March 2022.

Queenstown Marathon Race Director Keegan McCauley thanked all involved for their support in moving the event to 19 March 2022.

"We’re grateful to all those involved with the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon for their collaboration and flexibility in helping our team to find a new date for the event," said McCauley. "While the country will be moving to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework, the timeline outlined in today’s Government announcement means that our only option is to postpone the 2021 event.

"Support for this year’s Queenstown Marathon has been incredible and while we know that this news will be frustrating and disappointing for our runners, hopefully the move will give them more time to prepare and reach their goals as they take on Queenstown’s flat out beautiful course."

The Queenstown Lakes District is usually booming during the event weekend as the Queenstown Marathon brings thousands of participants and supporters to the region, many of whom make it their annual weekend away with friends or family.

"In what has been another challenging few months for the region, finding a postponement date for the Queenstown Marathon was a priority for both the local community and our runners," said McCauley. "We’re delighted that we’ll still be able to welcome runners from all over the country to the world’s most scenic marathon, providing the local economy and district as a whole that influx of visitors."

All registered participants for the 2021 Queenstown Marathon will be contacted by event organisers regarding their entry and entries remain open for the rescheduled event.

For more information on the Queenstown Marathon visit https://queenstown-marathon.co.nz.