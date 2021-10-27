NZTR Horse of the Year Awards to go virtual again

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 17:10

Uncertainty regarding alert levels has resulted in the Board of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) once again moving to a virtual format for the Horse of the Year Awards.

The 2021 Awards, which were originally scheduled to be held at Claudelands in September, had already been pushed back until 21 November. However, when last Friday’s government announcement provided no real clarity around when such events might be able to be held the Board was left with no alternative.

We are determined to acknowledge the achievements of our industry participants during the 2020-21 racing season with a virtual event. Accordingly, NZTR is currently in discussions with our major event partner SENZ to decide the exact format this year’s virtual event will take.

NZTR recognises that this is disappointing for finalists wanting to celebrate with their peers - especially as it is the second year this has happened. However, the unpredictability as to when we might be able to congregate in large numbers at an event made this the only sensible decision.

Our ticketing outlet iTICKET will be in touch with those who have already purchased tables in due course to organise refunds. As there have been several cancellations and postponements they do ask for patience.

Details regarding the 2021 Virtual Awards will be advised as soon as they are confirmed.