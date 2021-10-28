Newly named Central Hinds captain to miss opening games due to Alert Level 3

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 12:56

The Central Hinds have named their new Hallyburton Johnstone Shield captain for the 2021/22 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield - but she’ll now miss the first two rounds this weekend due to Alert Level restrictions.

Natalie Dodd is based in Hamilton, Waikato where she is the Deputy Principal and Acting Prinicipal of a local primary school, and currently in Level 3 lockdown.

Dodd and her team had fingers crossed for a Waikato alert level downgrade this week ahead of this weekend’s first ever Central Hinds matches to be played in Nelson, at Central Districts’ South Island home ground Saxton Oval where they will go up against Suzie Bates’s star-stacked Otago Sparks.

Instead, last summer’s Hinds Player of the Year will be following the live-scoring of the season’s opening two matches from home in the North Island while vice-captain Jess Watkin steps up to lead the side in her absence this weekend.

The Hinds needed to appoint a new one-day captain after incumbent Anlo van Deventer moved to Australia during the off-season to take up a job as team physiotherapist with Brisbane Heat and Queensland Cricket.

Dodd, who has played 24 matches for the New Zealand WHITE FERNS, captained Northern Districts for several seasons earlier in her career before her move to Central Districts three years ago.

"That makes this honour extra special to me," she says.

"For someone who doesn’t live in the region, who’s not from here originally, it means that they’ve seen leadership qualities in me and seen that I genuinely love being part of the group.

"Obviously Anlo has left some big shoes to fill as a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield-winning captain, but I’m looking forward to putting my flair on things and stepping up into that leadership role."

Central Hinds Head Coach Jamie Watkins says Dodd was a natural choice for the role, "but we’ve been gutted about the Waikato Alert Level restrictions coming into play, having waited with bated breath for every alert level announcement hoping for some more positive news for Natalie.

"It’s a real shame she now won’t be able to be part of a special weekend for us in Nelson, but Jess Watkin has had a lot of experience as our Dream11 Super Smash captain now, and can slot in and fill the shoes for the time being."

Watkins said Dodd has been a leader in the team environment ever since she swapped the pink kit for green, providing advice and acting as a sounding board for van Deventer and Watkin from her fulcral position as wicketkeeper.

"While Natalie hasn’t had the captain’s armband on for us before, we know how tactically and technically astute she is. I think she’s one of the most astute leaders in the country, so we had a conversation with her in the off-season and she really jumped at the opportunity which is fantastic.

"Natalie’s manner with the players is the other attribute that makes her hugely respected as a leader within our group. The thing about Natalie is she makes players around her better. It’s not been a coincidence that when a lot of our players have their best batting performances, Natalie has been out there in the middle because she helps and talk them through it.

"We also know that she won’t just lead by what she says. She’ll lead with performance because she is so consistent and hungry with the bat. Whenever Natalie finishes up, she’ll go down as one of the most prolific Domestic players ever seen in New Zealand, I’m sure. All the attributes are there for a strong leader."

Dodd was just 20 when she first captained ND and at 28 is looking forward to a second opportunity, whenever that may be.

"As a wicketkeeper, it’s a really good position to be in to be able to see the game, see what the bowlers are doing, the angles in the field and be able to make decisions," she said.

"Whilst it makes things very busy, it’s also a privileged position to be in to be able to make decisions about what you’re going to do with the bowlers and the fields.

"I think what I’ll bring this season is I’ll be quite an attacking captain. We’ve got some good seam bowlers so you’ll see lots of slips. Being a batter myself, you know what you don’t like from the other side of it - so I’ll be trying a few different things, and really backing the bowlers to create chances and take wickets.

"I think captaincy is a massively underrated position. There’s so much planning, thinking and learning that goes with it that it’s almost like you’ve got your batters, your bowlers, your wicketkeeper and the captain is another position in itself, but I think it’s going to be a really good opportunity in what hopefully is a very good season for the Hinds.

"And, hopefully COVID-19 plays the game so we can be all playing together again soon."

The Central Hinds’ history-making Round One match in Nelson begins at 10.30am this Saturday at Saxton Oval, Stoke and is free admission. Sunday’s Round Two also begins at 10.30am with the Hinds and Otago Sparks opening the NZC women’s Domestic season as the only teams in action this month.

It’s the first time in 41 years that the Central Hinds will play national Domestic cricket in Nelson.

Both matches are live-scored at nzc.nz and on the NZC app, with the squad to be named by Central Districts Cricket at noon tomorrow.