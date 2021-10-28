IRONMAN 70.3 Taupo to be cancelled

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 15:00

Organisers of IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ have today announced that a decision has been made to cancel the event scheduled to be held on 11 December 2021.

With the current COVID-19 Delta outbreak still prevalent in New Zealand and the Government’s Protection Framework timeline creating uncertainty about the viability of events over the coming weeks, it became clear that the event could not go ahead.

IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ Race Director Wayne Reardon thanked all involved for their continued support of the event and shares in the disappointment that they will feel.

"It is with sadness, both for our athletes and the community of TaupÅ, that our only option is to cancel IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ," said Reardon. "Support for IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ has been fantastic and while we are hugely disappointed this event can’t go ahead in 2021, it is great that our athletes will have another opportunity to race the beautiful course here in TaupÅ on 5 March 2022 with Nutri-Grain IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand to be offered alongside a range of alternatives."

IRONMAN has a history deeply rooted in TaupÅ and the events held here each year are embraced by the local community, with thousands of volunteers and spectators lining the streets to cheer athletes on.

All registered participants for the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ will be contacted by event organisers about options regarding their entry.

For more information on IRONMAN 70.3 TaupÅ visit www.ironman.com/im703-taupo.