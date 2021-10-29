'Record number of Chiefs Memberships sold in first 24 hours'

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 16:34

Chiefs fans have snapped up their 2022 Chiefs memberships quickly in a record 24 hours of membership sales for the club.

2022 Memberships went on sale yesterday (Thursday 28 October) at 12.30pm and the club have already seen over 502 members join the Chiefs whanau, a record figure for the first day of a membership campaign for the club which is rapidly climbing.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said the member’s loyal dedication towards our club has contributed to an outstanding uptake.

"It is no secret we have a tremendous group of loyal members, and this demonstrates their huge dedication for our club. We believe we have pulled together a great offering for them this season and we look forward to entertaining and connecting with them both on and off the field."

Collins said the club and their members had a achieved a unique feat.

"The Super Rugby Pacific draw is still to be announced but that has not held our members back from joining our Chiefs whanau for 2022. We believe our members really enjoyed being a crucial part of our journey to the Super Rugby Aotearoa final this year, coupled with the introduction of new teams’ and a new format for 2022 has them excited.

"The introduction of Super Rugby Aupiki and the inclusion of the first Chiefs Women home game in their membership is a great addition. We are absolutely thrilled to have our Chiefs Women take the field in the inaugural competition next year," said Collins.

Chiefs Rugby Club Marketing Manager Matt McIvor said: "We continually strive to offer our members new benefits, more options, and more value to acknowledge how important they are to us. The more members we have, the stronger we are both on and off the field, which our campaign slogan ‘Strength in Members’ speaks to. It’s a really positive start to our membership campaign."

"Our ticketing partner Flicket have been outstanding. Their premium service creates an exceptional fan friendly experience, and their slick online system only requires a few clicks for last season’s members to renew for 2022 which is ideal. The Bartercard restaurant vouchers are also an awesome addition and have been a key driver to the early uptake, being that the vouchers are for our first 2000 adults who grab a membership"

The Chiefs Rugby Club announced Bartercard as the official partner of their 2022 membership programme and are offering members 50% of their membership price paid back in free restaurant vouchers. This will be offered for the first 2000 adult memberships purchased. Members can use these at several restaurants around the Chiefs region and enjoy local hospitality either before a Gallagher Chiefs home game or outside of game days.

The new Bartercard restaurant vouchers are just one of a long list of benefits offered exclusively to members. Members will gain access to all Gallagher Chiefs home games, which includes two free matches if purchased prior to Friday 14 January. With the introduction of Super Rugby Aupiki, members will now be connected to both men’s and women’s Chiefs teams with members receiving access to the first ever Chiefs Women home fixture at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The restaurant vouchers can be redeemed at:

Hamilton:

House Bar - 27 Hood Street

Furnace - 150 Victoria Street

Keystone - 150 Victoria Street

The Bank - Cnr Victoria St and Hood St

Rotorua:

Hennessys Irish Bar - 1210 Tutanekai Street

New Plymouth:

The Good Home - 21 Ariki Street

Terms and conditions apply.