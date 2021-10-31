Olympic silver medalist in yellow jersey after prologue

Sunday, 31 October, 2021 - 13:41

Olympic silver medalist Campbell Stewart and his Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling team will have first use of the SBS Bank Tour of Southland’s yellow jersey after taking out the prologue in Invercargill this afternoon.

Strong winds and persistent rain made for challenging conditions during the 4.2km team time trial around Invercargill’s Queens Park, with Stewart and his team making the best of the tight course to finish in 5min 06sec.

Team Couplands was just under 8sec behind, with Transport Engineering Southland - Talley’s in third place just under 10sec in arrears.

The opening stage of the 2021 race gets underway from 3pm this afternoon, with a 42km street race around Queens Park.