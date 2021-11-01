Equestrian: Five star win for Price in France

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 06:31

Two-time Olympic eventer Tim Price has this morning won the CCI5--L at Les Etoiles de Pau in France, with his wife Jonelle also on the podium in third.

Tim and 12-year-old Falco led from the start, scoring 22.1 penalty points in the dressage, coming home clear and inside time over the Pierre Michelet-designed cross country, and this morning picked up just .4 of a time penalty to secure the win on 22.5 penalty points. It was Falco’s first-ever 5- start.

Jonelle and McClaren added just .8 in time to finish on 29.6 for third. While her final score was tied with runner-up Tom McEwen (GBR) aboard CHF Cooliser, she had a slower cross country time, giving him the nod.

It was a very starry field, including world no.1 Oliver Townend (GBR), Olympians, and numerous other 5- winners.

Five star events are the highest ranked in the world, with only seven on the card each year. Just last month, Tim was third at the newest 5-, at Maryland in the United States.