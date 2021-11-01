Equestrian: Five star win for Price in France

|
[ login or create an account ]
Two-time Olympic eventer Tim Price has this morning won the CCI5--L at Les Etoiles de Pau in France, with his wife Jonelle also on the podium in third.
Tim and 12-year-old Falco led from the start, scoring 22.1 penalty points in the dressage, coming home clear and inside time over the Pierre Michelet-designed cross country, and this morning picked up just .4 of a time penalty to secure the win on 22.5 penalty points. It was Falco’s first-ever 5- start.
Jonelle and McClaren added just .8 in time to finish on 29.6 for third. While her final score was tied with runner-up Tom McEwen (GBR) aboard CHF Cooliser, she had a slower cross country time, giving him the nod.
It was a very starry field, including world no.1 Oliver Townend (GBR), Olympians, and numerous other 5- winners.
Five star events are the highest ranked in the world, with only seven on the card each year. Just last month, Tim was third at the newest 5-, at Maryland in the United States.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice