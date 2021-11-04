Macpac partners with Paralympics New Zealand

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 14:14

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) and Macpac are thrilled to announce their partnership. Macpac is newly named Official Uniform Supplier to PNZ and will outfit the New Zealand Paralympic Team going to the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

The partnership was announced at the Beijing 2022 NZ Paralympic Team selection event on 2 November at the Macpac store in WÄnaka.

Macpac is an established New Zealand technical outdoor apparel and equipment brand and is proud to support our Beijing 2022 Para athletes and support staff by providing quality, fit-for-purpose apparel to the New Zealand Paralympic Team.

PNZ Commercial Manager Jenifer Hunt says:

"It’s really special for the New Zealand Paralympic Team to be wearing a Kiwi brand. Macpac represents Kiwi toughness, versatility and dedication to quality. We’re very pleased to welcome Macpac to our valued family of partners."

Matt Cowie, Macpac Commercial and Export Manager explains:

"Our team is based in Christchurch, and we’ve been in this neck of the woods since the very beginning. Just as New Zealand’s winter Para athletes started out by challenging themselves against New Zealand’s mountains, Macpac’s high-performance gear was designed to stand up to New Zealand’s most extreme conditions. It’s fitting that our Para athletes are wearing Macpac as they represent New Zealand on the world stage."

Paralympian #158 Adam Hall, a Para alpine skier selected to Beijing 2022, agrees it’s a good match:

"We’re going to Beijing to prove that New Zealand is among the best in the world when it comes to winter Para sport. I’m proud to be wearing some of the best outdoor clothing in the world while I’m there."