Sports entertainment network 'celebrates the stars of the track at NZ Cup week'

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 12:03

Sports Entertainment network is doubling down on New Zealand chasing, pacing, and racing on its biggest week on the calendar - launching New Zealand Cup Week across its 45 SENTrack (Australia) and SENZ (New Zealand) stations.

New Zealand’s premier race week and its signature events will be brought to life with dedicated radio and TV content across the week.

For the Australian audience, a special racing program will air to launch the week. ‘Winners - New Zealand Cup Edition’ which will be available on 7TWO as well as via the SEN App airing Sunday 7 November at 10am. (AEST).

The special one-hour program will be co-hosted by SEN expert racing team including Andrew Bensley and Simon O’Donnell with New Zealand racing experts Liz Whelan, Louis Herman-Watt, Mark Claydon and Michael Guerin.

With venues unable to host the public this year for the annual second week in November festival, SENZ will share the race week experience with listeners across SENZ, the SENZ app and shows broadcast on SENTrack, Australia’s dedicated chasing, pacing, and racing brand.

SENZ Mornings Host Ian Smith said even though punters cannot experience the thrill of being at the track we can provide listeners with a great experience from their homes.

"The fans won’t be there this year, but we will do our absolute best to create an exciting atmosphere on one of NZ's most iconic sporting occasions.

"We will be talking to the leading personalities both Harness and Gallops and if we can’t make some healthy dollars along the way I will be a little terse and surprised."

Sports Entertainment Network chief executive Craig Hutchison thanks the NZ codes for working together to bring fans closer to the iconic week.

"With restrictions in place, the magic of New Zealand cup week will unfortunately not be allowed to be enjoyed by everyone in person,’ Hutchison said.

"But we are determined to bring the week to life in our platforms and bring the fans as close as possible to the fantastic week of chasing, pacing and racing.

"We thank NZTR, HRNZ and GRNZ for working with us to allow a really unique week and coverage across both countries, including the largest ever coverage into Australian markets."

Additional SENZ Radio Shows available during New Zealand Cup Week (Monday 8 November - Sunday 14 November)

‘The Mail Run’ - SENZ’s Saturday morning racing show hosted by Louis Herman-Watt and Michael Guerin will be air an extended edition to run each morning Monday 8 November - Friday, 12 November 8am-10am, (NZT) across SENZ (South Island), on the SENZ app in New Zealand and SENTrack in Sydney and Melbourne.

‘Mornings with Ian Smith’ - live from Addington Raceway for the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup Day on Tuesday 9 November and from Riccarton Park Raceway for the Coupland’s Bakeries Mile on Wednesday 10 November between 9am and midday on SENZ and the SENZ app.

‘The Good Oil’ - SENZ’s regular Saturday team led by Mark Claydon and Teina Walters will have an on-track presence with Teina joined by Matt Markham on Tuesday live from Addington before also bringing punters all the action from Riccarton on Wednesday and Saturday for all the gallop's action including live New Zealand racing across each day on SENZ, the SENZ app and SENTrack radio stations across Australia.

‘Kiwi Chasing’ - hosted by Mark Claydon on Thursday 11 November for the New Zealand Cup on SENZ, the SENZ app and SENTrack radio stations across Australia.

‘Trots Talk Extra’ - SENZ’s regular Sunday afternoon harness racing show host Michael Guerin along with Greg O’Connor will bring you all the action from Addington Raceway for the Show Day.

SENZ own 30 radio frequencies throughout the North and South region of New Zealand.

In Australia, SEN is the largest syndicator of sports radio content across Australia. The business owns and operates 51 radio stations across Australia and New Zealand, including 1116 SEN Melbourne, 1170 SEN Sydney, 1629 SEN SA in Adelaide, as well as 15 stations under its racing brand SENTrack. It also owns a newspaper, magazine, and talent management business.