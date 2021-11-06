Central Stags name uncapped player in Plunket Shield squad

Saturday, 6 November, 2021 - 13:57

Uncapped in the first-class arena, Central Districts A captain Ma’ara Ave has been called into the Central Stags squad named to play their first home Plunket Shield match, starting tomorrow morning at Nelson's Saxton Oval.

The 23-year-old Marlborough wicketkeeper-batsman has previously played eight Ford Trophy cricket for the Stags and comes in for allrounder Josh Clarkson who picked up a side strain while bowling on the flat University of Otago Oval deck in the second-round draw over the past week.

Batsman Ben Smith remains at home on baby watch, leaving an otherwise unchanged squad from the previous round as the Stags and Otago Volts go head to head again, this time on the Stags' home turf.

Centuries were scored in every innings in Dunedin where a batsman's paradise saw fat totals, and first-class hundreds raised for Stags captain Greg Hay (first innings) and Brad Schmulian and Dane Cleaver (second innings).

Hay also collected his 6000th first-class run during his 15th first-class century, his second century in as many matches and innings.

Volts captain Hamish Rutherford, former Stag Mitch Renwick and Nick Kelly also posted first-class hundreds, but there would be no result in the match meaning the Stags head into the third round hungry for an outright win after playing well in the two drawn matches to date.

The Stags are consequently sitting third on the table, with the Firebirds and Canterbury meanwhile having each picked up a win in their matches at the Cello Basin Reserve, with the standings after two rounds as follows:

Canterbury 24 points

Wellington Firebirds 19 points

Central Stags 13 points

Otago Volts 11 points

Auckland Aces - yet to participate (Alert Level Restrictions)

Northern Districts - yet to participate (Alert Level Restrictions)

Former Central Stag and Nelson rep Jarrod McKay has been named in the Otago Volts squad, coming in for the injured Jake Gibson from the previous encounter.

Admission at Saxton Oval is Free all four days with Alert Level 2 protocols in place, with the toss at 10am and first ball at 10.30am.

PLUNKET SHIELD | Round 3

CENTRAL STAGS v OTAGO VOLTS

Saxton Oval, Stoke, Nelson

10.30am | Sun 7-Wed 10 November 2021

CENTRAL STAGS

Greg Hay (c) - Nelson

Ma’ara Ave - Marlborough - uncapped

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - Taranaki

Dane Cleaver (w) - ManawatÅ«

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ray Toole - ManawatÅ«

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Wheeler - Marlborough

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Rob Walter

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

Josh Clarkson - side strain

Adam Milne - ICC T20 World Cup

Ajaz Patel - BLACKCAPS

Seth Rance - ankle injury

Ben Smith - expecting first child

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS

Will Young - BLACKCAPS

Livescoring, livestream, schedule: visit nzc.nz