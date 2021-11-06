Central Stags name uncapped player in Plunket Shield squad

|
[ login or create an account ]
Uncapped in the first-class arena, Central Districts A captain Ma’ara Ave has been called into the Central Stags squad named to play their first home Plunket Shield match, starting tomorrow morning at Nelson's Saxton Oval.
The 23-year-old Marlborough wicketkeeper-batsman has previously played eight Ford Trophy cricket for the Stags and comes in for allrounder Josh Clarkson who picked up a side strain while bowling on the flat University of Otago Oval deck in the second-round draw over the past week.
Batsman Ben Smith remains at home on baby watch, leaving an otherwise unchanged squad from the previous round as the Stags and Otago Volts go head to head again, this time on the Stags' home turf.
Centuries were scored in every innings in Dunedin where a batsman's paradise saw fat totals, and first-class hundreds raised for Stags captain Greg Hay (first innings) and Brad Schmulian and Dane Cleaver (second innings).
Hay also collected his 6000th first-class run during his 15th first-class century, his second century in as many matches and innings.
Volts captain Hamish Rutherford, former Stag Mitch Renwick and Nick Kelly also posted first-class hundreds, but there would be no result in the match meaning the Stags head into the third round hungry for an outright win after playing well in the two drawn matches to date.
The Stags are consequently sitting third on the table, with the Firebirds and Canterbury meanwhile having each picked up a win in their matches at the Cello Basin Reserve, with the standings after two rounds as follows:
Canterbury 24 points
Wellington Firebirds 19 points
Central Stags 13 points
Otago Volts 11 points
Auckland Aces - yet to participate (Alert Level Restrictions)
Northern Districts - yet to participate (Alert Level Restrictions)
Former Central Stag and Nelson rep Jarrod McKay has been named in the Otago Volts squad, coming in for the injured Jake Gibson from the previous encounter.
Admission at Saxton Oval is Free all four days with Alert Level 2 protocols in place, with the toss at 10am and first ball at 10.30am.
PLUNKET SHIELD | Round 3
CENTRAL STAGS v OTAGO VOLTS
Saxton Oval, Stoke, Nelson
10.30am | Sun 7-Wed 10 November 2021
CENTRAL STAGS
Greg Hay (c) - Nelson
Ma’ara Ave - Marlborough - uncapped
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Tom Bruce - Taranaki
Dane Cleaver (w) - ManawatÅ«
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay
Ray Toole - ManawatÅ«
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay
Ben Wheeler - Marlborough
Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay
Coach - Rob Walter
Contracted players unavailable for selection:
Josh Clarkson - side strain
Adam Milne - ICC T20 World Cup
Ajaz Patel - BLACKCAPS
Seth Rance - ankle injury
Ben Smith - expecting first child
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS
Will Young - BLACKCAPS
Livescoring, livestream, schedule: visit nzc.nz
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice