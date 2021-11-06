Vink wins third SBS Bank Tour of Southland

Saturday, 6 November, 2021 - 15:29

Cantabrian Michael Vink has won a third SBS Bank Tour of Southland after a fast-paced finish into Invercargill’s Gala St this afternoon.

Vink won the opening road stage on Monday to take over the tour lead and has retained the yellow jersey throughout this week, including a record-breaking stage win in this morning’s individual time trial in Winton.

The Transport Engineering Southland-Talley’s rider finished runner-up twice before breaking through for victory in 2018 and 2019. He was runner-up again last year after losing a 1sec lead to Aaron Gate on the final stage.

Vink joins a who’s who of New Zealand cycilng including Tino Tabak, Warwick Dalton, Brian Fowler and Hayden Roulston as riders who have won the Southland tour three times or more.

Campbell Stewart (Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling) won the final stage into Invercargill.