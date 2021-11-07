Repeat champion wins Central Super League

Sunday, 7 November, 2021 - 23:30

Defending champions the Levin Coastal Challengers have done it again to win the second edition of Central Districts Cricket’s Central Super League.

Captained by WHITE FERNS and Central Hinds allrounder Hannah Rowe, the T20 Final against the strong New Plymouth Power went down to the wire - Scotland international Priyanaz Chatterji hitting the winning boundary with just three balls to spare.

The expertise of WHITE FERNS and Auckland Hearts opener Lauren Down once again got the Power off to a solid start with a knock of 42, at run-a-ball pace. Contributions from Hinds reps Kerry Tomlinson (29) and Ashtuti Kumar (an unbeaten 24-) saw the Power set a competitive total of 128/4 after having been sent in at Donnelly Park in the championship match.

An explosive century opening stand in reply from Taranaki-based Central Hind Emily Cunningham and Jessie Hollard ensured the Grand Final would be close fought. The powerful pair put on 103 together, batting all the way into the 15th over before Cunningham was stumped off Kumar just one run short of her half century.

When Hollard was run out just three balls later, the Power was back in the game. Manawatu’s Sally Wenham chipped out two cheap wickets at the death to keep the pressure on. The Coastal Challengers had needed just 21 runs off the last five overs, but found themselves five down at the start of the last over as Kumar trapped fellow Manawatu rep Sam Mackinder with the scores tied.

Kumar dotted down her next delivery, but Chatterji threw everything at the next ball and got it across the rope to win the trophy by five wickets.

Melissa Hansen’s Tararua Kotahi meanwhile picked up their first win of the three-day T20 slugfest in the 3 v 4 playoff, consigning Palmerston North Tui to the wooden spoon with a comfortable seven-wicket victory, Hawke’s Bay’s Sophie Pyott top-scoring for the Kotahi with a quick 41.

Teams for the four-team league of town-based franchises were selected by a tiered draw to ensure developing players from all four corners of Central Districts could learn from and play alongside international and Domestic representatives.

CDCA’s women’s pathway coach Jamie Watkins said he was delighted to see so many competitive matches across the weekend, and several clashes going right down to the wire.

"It's been a big step forward in the second year of this tournament and that’s exactly what we wanted to see.

"We were also privileged to have Lauren Down join us for the CSL this year and it was a real treat for a lot of our younger players watching a masterclass from Lauren on the opening day as she very nearly scored a T20 century, and then to be able sit down and talk cricket with such a richly experienced player and soak up her knowledge."

Down lived up to her star billing, finishing as the top batter in this year’s League with 175 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 104.17.

Cunningham, Georgia Atkinson, Abby Treder (all Coastal Challengers), Wairarapa’s Ocean Bartlett (Tararua Kotahi) and Nelson’s Kate Gaging (Palmerston North Tui) all finished with a strike rate over 100, while Taranaki's Lucy Mitchell’s sensational 5-14 for New Plymouth Power against the Palmerston North Tui in yesterday's third round saw her top the bowling stats with seven wickets at a lean average of just 6.57.

CDCA’s Central Super League is proudly supported by John Turkington Forestry.

2021/22 CENTRAL SUPER LEAGUE

All matches were played at Donnelly Park, Levin

RESULTS

Round One Friday 5 November 2021

Palmerston North Tui 110/8 lost to Levin Coastal Challengers 112/2

New Plymouth Power 128/7 (Lauren Down 88 off 61 balls) beat Tararua Kotahi 119/7

Round Two Saturday, 6 November 2021

New Plymouth Power 99/8 lost to Levin Coastal Challengers 101/2 (Emily Cunningham 50 off 50 balls)

Palmerston North Tui 127/4 beat Tararua Kotahi 121/7

Round Three Saturday 6 November 2021

Levin Coastal Challengers 139/3 (Abby Treder 70 not out off 50 balls) beat Tararua Kotahi 138/7 (Macy Lyford 58 off 48)

Palmerston North Tui 80 all out (Lucy Mitchell 5-14) lost to New Plymouth Power 81/2 (Lauren Down 34-)

FINALS Sunday 7 November 2021

3v4 Playoff

SCORECARD

Palmerston North Tui 106/8 lost to Tararua Kotahi 110/3 (Sophie Pyott 41 not out)

1v2 Final

SCORECARD

New Plymouth Power 128/4 (Lauren Down 42 off 48) lost to Levin Coastal Challengers 131/5 (Jessie Hollard 39, Emily Cunningham 49; Sally Wenham 2-12)