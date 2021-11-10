New Zealand Heartland XV team selected for 2021 - New Zealand Rugby

Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 - 12:00

New Zealand Heartland XV Head Coach Nigel Walsh has named 23 players and seven non-travelling reserves for the upcoming match against the New Zealand Barbarians next month.

The team features 19 players who will be taking the field in the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Finals this weekend.

The New Zealand Heartland XV is:

-Denotes non-travelling reserve player

Forwards:

Callum Burrell- Mid Canterbury

Stefan Destounis Poverty Bay

Tokomaata Fakatava South Canterbury

Hone Haerewa. East Coast

Campbell Hart Whanganui

Hadlee Hay-Horton Whanganui

Seta Koroitamana Mid Canterbury

Te Huia Kutia- Thames Valley

Josh Lane- Whanganui

Connor McVerry Thames Valley

Manasa Bari Samo Mid Canterbury

Nick Strachan South Canterbury

Sam Sturgess North Otago

Vaka Taelega South Canterbury

Loni Toumohuni- South Canterbury

Sam Van Der Valk Thames Valley

Adam Williamson Mid Canterbury

Backs:

Sireli Buliruarua South Canterbury

Craig Clare Whanganui

Paula Fifita South Canterbury

Te Rangi Fraser East Coast

Lindsay Horrocks Whanganui

Sam Parkes- East Coast

Zac Saunders- South Canterbury

Timoci Seruwalu Whanganui

Hayden Todd North Otago

Lennix Tovo Horowhenua Kapiti

Raitube Vasurakuta Mid Canterbury

William Wright South Canterbury

Dane Whale- Whanganui

Management:

Nigel Walsh Head Coach South Canterbury

Jason Hamlin Assistant Coach Whanganui

Tony Harrison Manager Mid Canterbury

Slade King Trainer King Country

Geoff Thompson Physio South Canterbury

Coll Campbell Doctor Poverty Bay

Walsh said the number of players involved in finals matches highlighted the strength of the side.

"There are 19 players in the finals this weekend which just shows the calibre of players in this squad. It’s been an eight-week selection process watching games all over the country and we’re happy that this team is well-balanced, exciting and has really strong skill sets. They’re all deserving of wearing the silver fern."

This will be Walsh’s first campaign as Head Coach and, alongside Assistant Coach Jason Hamlin, said the management team were looking forward to the upcoming game against the New Zealand Barbarians.

"It’s a special moment and an honour and privilege to be involved in the team and represent that silver fern. The Heartland team means a lot to the Heartland unions and for many players this is their aim and the pinnacle of their rugby careers."

"We’re expecting a tough, close competition from the Barbarians and I’m looking forward to seeing players standing up, proving a point and taking that next step."

Pending COVID-19 Alert Levels, the 2021 side will assemble in Taupo on 2 December to take part in a five-day camp.

Walsh said the camp will have an off field focus to allow the players to come together.

"We obviously don’t have a lot of time to prepare so it’ll be about building culture, morale and team atmosphere. Apart from that we’ll focus on our connection work and getting our phase plays and structures right."

The New Zealand Heartland XV will play the New Zealand Barbarians at Owen Delany Park, Taupo on Sunday 5 December at 2pm live on Sky Sport.

Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Finals:

Meads Cup

Sunday 14 November, 3.35pm

South Canterbury v Thames Valley

Alpine Energy Stadium, Timaru

Lochore Cup

Sunday 14 November, 1.05pm

Whanganui v North Otago

Cooks Gardens, Whanganui

Fifth v Sixth Playoff

Sunday 14 November, 2.05pm

Poverty Bay v Mid Canterbury

Rugby Park, Gisborne

New Zealand Heartland XV match schedule:

Sunday 5 December, 2pm

Heartland XV v New Zealand Barbarians

Owen Delany Park, Taupo