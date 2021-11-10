New Zealand Heartland XV team selected for 2021 - New Zealand Rugby

|
New Zealand Heartland XV Head Coach Nigel Walsh has named 23 players and seven non-travelling reserves for the upcoming match against the New Zealand Barbarians next month.
The team features 19 players who will be taking the field in the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Finals this weekend.
The New Zealand Heartland XV is:
-Denotes non-travelling reserve player
Forwards:
Callum Burrell- Mid Canterbury
Stefan Destounis Poverty Bay
Tokomaata Fakatava South Canterbury
Hone Haerewa. East Coast
Campbell Hart Whanganui
Hadlee Hay-Horton Whanganui
Seta Koroitamana Mid Canterbury
Te Huia Kutia- Thames Valley
Josh Lane- Whanganui
Connor McVerry Thames Valley
Manasa Bari Samo Mid Canterbury
Nick Strachan South Canterbury
Sam Sturgess North Otago
Vaka Taelega South Canterbury
Loni Toumohuni- South Canterbury
Sam Van Der Valk Thames Valley
Adam Williamson Mid Canterbury
Backs:
Sireli Buliruarua South Canterbury
Craig Clare Whanganui
Paula Fifita South Canterbury
Te Rangi Fraser East Coast
Lindsay Horrocks Whanganui
Sam Parkes- East Coast
Zac Saunders- South Canterbury
Timoci Seruwalu Whanganui
Hayden Todd North Otago
Lennix Tovo Horowhenua Kapiti
Raitube Vasurakuta Mid Canterbury
William Wright South Canterbury
Dane Whale- Whanganui
Management:
Nigel Walsh Head Coach South Canterbury
Jason Hamlin Assistant Coach Whanganui
Tony Harrison Manager Mid Canterbury
Slade King Trainer King Country
Geoff Thompson Physio South Canterbury
Coll Campbell Doctor Poverty Bay
Walsh said the number of players involved in finals matches highlighted the strength of the side.
"There are 19 players in the finals this weekend which just shows the calibre of players in this squad. It’s been an eight-week selection process watching games all over the country and we’re happy that this team is well-balanced, exciting and has really strong skill sets. They’re all deserving of wearing the silver fern."
This will be Walsh’s first campaign as Head Coach and, alongside Assistant Coach Jason Hamlin, said the management team were looking forward to the upcoming game against the New Zealand Barbarians.
"It’s a special moment and an honour and privilege to be involved in the team and represent that silver fern. The Heartland team means a lot to the Heartland unions and for many players this is their aim and the pinnacle of their rugby careers."
"We’re expecting a tough, close competition from the Barbarians and I’m looking forward to seeing players standing up, proving a point and taking that next step."
Pending COVID-19 Alert Levels, the 2021 side will assemble in Taupo on 2 December to take part in a five-day camp.
Walsh said the camp will have an off field focus to allow the players to come together.
"We obviously don’t have a lot of time to prepare so it’ll be about building culture, morale and team atmosphere. Apart from that we’ll focus on our connection work and getting our phase plays and structures right."
The New Zealand Heartland XV will play the New Zealand Barbarians at Owen Delany Park, Taupo on Sunday 5 December at 2pm live on Sky Sport.
Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Finals:
Meads Cup
Sunday 14 November, 3.35pm
South Canterbury v Thames Valley
Alpine Energy Stadium, Timaru
Lochore Cup
Sunday 14 November, 1.05pm
Whanganui v North Otago
Cooks Gardens, Whanganui
Fifth v Sixth Playoff
Sunday 14 November, 2.05pm
Poverty Bay v Mid Canterbury
Rugby Park, Gisborne
New Zealand Heartland XV match schedule:
Sunday 5 December, 2pm
Heartland XV v New Zealand Barbarians
Owen Delany Park, Taupo
