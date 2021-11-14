Return of the King for Central Stags

Sunday, 14 November, 2021 - 12:06

The king of swing bowling Seth Rance is back and salivating at a chance to bowl at the juicy Cello Basin Reserve when round four of the Plunket Shield begins tomorrow.

Wet weather in the build-up to the last red-ball first-class match before Christmas and forecast strong northwesterlies will make for a riveting toss, Rance sitting on 146 first-class wickets heading into his first start since March last season - a 60-run win against the Wellington Firebirds.

Back from a preseason ankle niggle and having warmed up in the past week's CDXI v NDXI three-day fixture at Lindisfarne College, Hastings, Rance comes in for left-armer Ray Toole in the twelve named for the vital match in Wellington.

The Stags are eager to get a win under their belt before switching to white-ball mode, having been unlucky not to roll defending champions Canterbury for full points after having outplayed them in the opening round in Christchurch, then batting out a draw on a road in Dunedin before a stinging loss in the rematch with the Otago Volts in Nelson, again in flat conditions.

The Basin will be an entirely different proposition as a traditional result wicket. Three matches played there so far this season have seen hosts the Wellington Firebirds having won the first round against the Volts and then suffering back-to-back drubbings at the hands of Canterbury, the most recent wrapped up inside three days.

Central Stags batsman Ben Smith remains at home on paternity leave, uncapped Marlborough batsman Ma’ara Ave remaining with with the squad after having carried the drinks in Nelson.

With 209 first-class wickets for the Stags, allrounder Doug Bracewell meanwhile heads into this week's match nearing another major personal milestone with 340 first-class wickets to his name.

The match is scheduled to start at 10.30am Monday, the toss as 10am (weather permitting) and all four days are free admission, subject to Alert Level 2 protocols.

PLUNKET SHIELD | Round 4

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS v CENTRAL STAGS

Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington

10.30am | Mon 15-Thus 18 November 2021

CENTRAL STAGS

Greg Hay (c) - Nelson

Ma’ara Ave - Marlborough - uncapped

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - Taranaki

Dane Cleaver (w) - ManawatÅ«

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Wheeler - Marlborough

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Rob Walter

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

Josh Clarkson - side strain

Adam Milne - ICC T20 World Cup

Ajaz Patel - BLACKCAPS

Ben Smith - paternity

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS

Will Young - BLACKCAPS

Livescoring, livestream, schedule: visit nzc.nz