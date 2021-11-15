Black Caps do us proud at World Cup - Minister

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 06:52

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson has congratulated the Black Caps on an inspirational performance at the Twenty20 World Cup.

"On the back of the World Test Championship victory over India earlier in the year, the Black Caps did an outstanding job to make it to the final and once again proved their consistency, determination and exceptional talent which saw them finish runners-up to a top Australian team," Grant Robertson said.

It was the third straight ICC final for New Zealand across three formats, finishing runners-up in the 2019 Cricket World Cup to England.

"Over the last few years, the Black Caps have risen to new heights with a roll call of players of the highest calibre, constituting the broadest and deepest talent pool in New Zealand cricket’s history. The team has certainly punched above its weight on the world stage against some of the bigger cricketing nations.

"I want to congratulate the Black Caps remarkable captain Kane Williamson - arguably the most influential captain the team has ever had. I’d also like to acknowledge Coach Gary Stead, Manager Mike Sandle and all of the backroom team for their contribution to the Black Caps’ sustained success.

"Making it to the Twenty20 World Cup final was no small feat and the team proved they deserved to be there. The spirit, camaraderie and fight in this squad is nothing short of incredible. We are hugely proud of our Black Caps - not only because of the team’s talent and performances, but because of the humble, authentic and loyal sportspeople they are.

"It was not to be today, but the Black Caps have shown that good sportsmanship, humility and solidarity make for a truly inspirational team and some amazing cricket," Grant Robertson said.