Captain Curry commits to All Blacks Sevens - New Zealand Rugby

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 14:00

All Blacks Sevens Co-Captain Scott Curry will play a pivotal role in the build up to the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2022, extending his contract which includes a stint playing in Japan.

Under the terms of the contract announced today, Curry will leave New Zealand to play at Japanese club Munakata Sanix Blues and return in the lead up to July’s Commonwealth Games.

Curry has been a key member of the All Blacks Sevens, debuting in 2010 he has played more than 50 World Series tournaments and has captained the team to Commonwealth Games gold, Olympic silver, a World Series title and Rugby World Cup Sevens title.

He has been named New Zealand Men’s Sevens Player of the Year on three occasions and in 2021 is nominated for World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year.

Talking about the new contract, Curry said he is looking forward to the upcoming year.

"Every time I’ve been to Japan I have really loved it, getting the opportunity to play and live over there is something my family and I are really excited about.

"I’m incredibly grateful to New Zealand Rugby for allowing me this opportunity and to be able to come back next year in what will be another big year for our All Blacks Sevens team," said Curry.

All Blacks Sevens Coach Clark Laidlaw spoke highly of Curry and is thrilled to have him on board for two more pinnacle events.

"Scott has developed into one of the best leaders I have seen. Not only is he an exceptional leader, but he is also playing some great rugby. He was one of the best on the field at the Olympics so his skill, experience and mana will be important to us going into two big events next year.

"We’re excited for him and his family to have this experience in Japan, they go with our blessing and we look forward to welcoming them back in the new year," said Laidlaw.

The All Blacks Sevens have begun pre-season training. They will not compete in the first two tournaments in Dubai due to Covid-19 travel restrictions but will re-join the World Series in 2022.