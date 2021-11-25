SENZ to broadcast New Zealand v India test matches

Thursday, 25 November, 2021 - 09:21

Sports Entertainment Network announced SENZ will broadcast the two upcoming Test Matches as part of the New Zealand Black Caps’ tour of India.

And the matches will also be available across the SEN network in Australia and on the SEN app.

SENZ’s test match coverage, presented by Resene and Big Barrel, continues its commitment to cricket in New Zealand, with the 24/7 sports network carrying every ball live of the highly anticipated test series.

After finishing a gallant second in the recent T20 World Cup - which was also broadcast across SENZ’s 27 stations- the Black Caps are hellbent on continuing their tremendous 2021.

The series is a rematch of their last test challenge against the highly respected India. The two teams met in June and the Black Caps took home the World Test Championship mace.

The schedule of the India Vs New Zealand Test series will be:

First Test Day 1 - Thursday, 25th November at 5pm NZT

Second Test Day 1 - Friday December 3rd at 5pm NZT

SENZ has assembled a stellar team of callers including SENZ’s Daniel McHardy and well-known cricket commentator Garth Gallaway, who will be providing ball-by-ball commentary.

They will be supported by an expert commentating duo, including former Kiwi captain Jeremy Coney and former Black Caps seamer Richard Petrie.

SENZ Content Manager Reuben Bradley said he cannot wait to share the highly anticipated series with cricket fans.

"It’s great to have test cricket back on the airwaves in New Zealand, and what a brilliant series to kick it off. This is a huge challenge for our world champion Black Caps, against the very team they defeated to win the title back in June.

"We’re thrilled with the calibre of commentators we’ve compiled, and Jeremy Coney’s voice in particular has been synonymous with cricket in New Zealand for decades."

In Australia, SEN is the largest syndicator of sports radio content across Australia. The business owns and operates 51 radio stations across Australia and New Zealand, including 1116 SEN Melbourne, 1170 SEN Sydney, 1629 SEN SA in Adelaide, as well as 15 stations under its racing brand SENTrack. It also owns a newspaper, magazine, and talent management business.