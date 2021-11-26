Partnership opportunities with ABC Hockey in Auckland

Friday, 26 November, 2021 - 10:33

ABC Hockey is a Premier Grade Hockey Club based at the National Hockey Stadium on Auckland's North Shore.

To get a feel for what we have to offer, please take a look at our club video: #ShareOurSuccess

We have three Partnership opportunities available for the 2022-24 seasons, and are now offering early-bird discounts for those interested.

With over 340,000 annual Stadium Fan Views a year, and 38,880 Website Views from over 6,000 Unique Viewers across 48 countries, we can offer you a low-cost way to reach a unique sports-focused audience.

What’s more, with a dedicated and experienced Commercial Team working hard to give your brand the best exposure possible, 365 days a year, you are guaranteed to find new customers in our ABC Hockey whÄnau.

To find out more, please get in touch.