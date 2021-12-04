Mair, Rees, Clarkson in for tomorrow's Dream11 Super Smash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Strong Central Stags and Central Hinds squads have been named for Sunday afternoon's away Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader at Wellington's Cello Basin Reserve.
WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair makes her first appearance for the Central Hinds this season after a carefully managed return from shin problems over the winter, with the Hinds' pace bowling attack also reinforced by the return of Wairarapa speedster Monique Rees from injury.
The Central Stags meanwhile have made one change from the squad that chalked up a big first-round victory over the Otago Volts in Dunedin last weekend with big-hitting allrounder Josh Clarkson ready for his first T20 of the season.
Clarkson returns from a side strain as batsman Ben Smith drops out of the 12-strong travelling squad.
The match is the second of three early-season away doubleheaders before the two teams head home to Napier's McLean Park for the free-admission Super Free Saturday event on 18 December.
The Stags are looking to continue their power start in the competition as they head to the Basin tomorrow to take on defending champions the Wellington Firebirds.
Dane Cleaver is fresh off his maiden T20 century - his match-winning unbeaten 114- the second highest individual score in the Central Stags' T20 history.
Cleaver also smashed the team's second-wicket record against all teams in tandem with the evergreen 37-year-old Greg Hay who contributed a half century (56) in his first Dream11 Super Smash appearance in seven seasons.
The Central Hinds meanwhile drove the strong Otago Sparks close with an encouraging first up performance in Dunedin.
Captain Jess Watkin was impressive with bat and ball, conceding just one boundary off her miserly four-over spell - off the very last ball of her set.
She was backed up by tight finishing from Hannah Rowe and Melissa Hansen while Georgia Atkinson's growing reputation with the bat continued as she produced a 24-ball 37 that kept the Hinds in the game with the match going down to the last three balls.
Both of this weekend’s matches in Wellington are live-streamed and on demand at Spark Sport.
DREAM11 SUPER SMASH
CENTRAL HINDS
v Wellington Blaze
Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington
11.10am Sunday, 5 December 2021
Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu
Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki
Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu
Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa
Emily Cunningham - Taranaki
Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay
Monique Rees - Wairarapa
Hannah Rowe - Manawatu
Claudia Green - Nelson
Mikaela Greig - Manawatu
Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa
Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay
CENTRAL STAGS
v Wellington Firebirds
Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington
2.40pm Sunday, 5 December 2021
Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay
Greg Hay - Nelson
Seth Rance - Wairarapa
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay
Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay
Ben Wheeler - Marlborough
Unavailable Contracted Players
Ajaz Patel - in India
Ross Taylor - in India
Will Young - in India
Adam Milne - Home Isolation Quarantine
Website, schedule, livescores: cdcricket.co.nz
Follow the latest updates on our social media channels with #LOVETHESTAGS #CENTRALHINDS #SUPERSMASHNZ
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice