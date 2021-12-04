Mair, Rees, Clarkson in for tomorrow's Dream11 Super Smash

Saturday, 4 December, 2021 - 14:05

Strong Central Stags and Central Hinds squads have been named for Sunday afternoon's away Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader at Wellington's Cello Basin Reserve.

WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair makes her first appearance for the Central Hinds this season after a carefully managed return from shin problems over the winter, with the Hinds' pace bowling attack also reinforced by the return of Wairarapa speedster Monique Rees from injury.

The Central Stags meanwhile have made one change from the squad that chalked up a big first-round victory over the Otago Volts in Dunedin last weekend with big-hitting allrounder Josh Clarkson ready for his first T20 of the season.

Clarkson returns from a side strain as batsman Ben Smith drops out of the 12-strong travelling squad.

The match is the second of three early-season away doubleheaders before the two teams head home to Napier's McLean Park for the free-admission Super Free Saturday event on 18 December.

The Stags are looking to continue their power start in the competition as they head to the Basin tomorrow to take on defending champions the Wellington Firebirds.

Dane Cleaver is fresh off his maiden T20 century - his match-winning unbeaten 114- the second highest individual score in the Central Stags' T20 history.

Cleaver also smashed the team's second-wicket record against all teams in tandem with the evergreen 37-year-old Greg Hay who contributed a half century (56) in his first Dream11 Super Smash appearance in seven seasons.

The Central Hinds meanwhile drove the strong Otago Sparks close with an encouraging first up performance in Dunedin.

Captain Jess Watkin was impressive with bat and ball, conceding just one boundary off her miserly four-over spell - off the very last ball of her set.

She was backed up by tight finishing from Hannah Rowe and Melissa Hansen while Georgia Atkinson's growing reputation with the bat continued as she produced a 24-ball 37 that kept the Hinds in the game with the match going down to the last three balls.

Both of this weekend’s matches in Wellington are live-streamed and on demand at Spark Sport.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

CENTRAL HINDS

v Wellington Blaze

Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington

11.10am Sunday, 5 December 2021

Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu

Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Hannah Rowe - Manawatu

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

CENTRAL STAGS

v Wellington Firebirds

Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington

2.40pm Sunday, 5 December 2021

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Greg Hay - Nelson

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay

Ben Wheeler - Marlborough

Unavailable Contracted Players

Ajaz Patel - in India

Ross Taylor - in India

Will Young - in India

Adam Milne - Home Isolation Quarantine

