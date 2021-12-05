Investigation launched into Trentham abandonment

Sunday, 5 December, 2021 - 14:10

NZTR has implemented an investigation into the circumstances which resulted in the abandonment of the Wellington Racing Club’s Group One meeting on Saturday.

"NZ Sports Turf Institute (NZSTI) will commence a track review tomorrow morning, inspecting both the track and the data and reports from the Racing and Track managers,’’ NZTR CEO Bernard Saundry said.

"We have also requested a full report from the Racing Integrity Board (RIB) regarding the procedures leading up to and following the first race on Saturday," he said.

RACE and Wellington Racing Club are extremely disappointed in what transpired yesterday at Trentham with the meeting abandoned after the running of the first race.

"We understand the consequences and outcomes due to the abandonment which affect not only RACE but the entire industry - through to sponsors, patrons, owners, trainers, jockeys, stablehands, officials and punters - and of course the programming of horses and their races at this important time of year," RACE Chairman Paul Humphries said.

"As an organisation we need to do better, work with our team, staff, NZTR and industry on process, infrastructure and investment to remove risk where possible to ensure this won’t happen in the future," he said.

NZTR is mindful of the fact that the abandonment has impacted the programme of a number of horses and that owners have been impacted financially. Those horses in the abandoned races will be eligible for compensation in line with NZTR’s policy.

Once NZTR has reviewed feedback from NZSTI, a full report from RACE, and the Racing Integrity Board, a further statement will be made outlining the findings.