2degrees continues its 'fight for fair' by announcing major partnership with Super Rugby Aupiki teams

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 08:10

2degrees is thrilled to announce it is a major sponsor and exclusive telecommunications partner of all four Super Rugby Aupiki teams.

With the inaugural season of women’s Super Rugby in New Zealand set to commence in March 2022, Super Rugby Aupiki is a huge milestone for sport in Aotearoa.

"Supporting Kiwi women in sport through our partnership with the Super Rugby Aupiki teams is something we’re extremely proud of and is a step forward in our fighting for fair journey," says 2degrees Chief Executive Mark Aue.

"As a telecommunications company with a purpose to fight for fair to make New Zealand a better place to live, we’re so pleased to be able to support wahine during this special moment in history."

The number of female rugby players nationwide has increased greatly over the past 10 years, jumping from nearly 15,000 to more than 26,500 according to the latest numbers from New Zealand Rugby.

Sarah Munro, Crusaders General Manager Women’s Professional Rugby, is delighted to have 2degrees’ support throughout the season with this new partnership.

"Launching Super Rugby Aupiki is a monumental move in the growth of not only rugby in Aotearoa but sport in general, and we’re ecstatic to have 2degrees on board.

"It’s wonderful to see an innovative and progressive company like 2degrees taking such an interest in helping shape the future of women's sport in New Zealand - it is so important in our fight for equality and diversity. The Super Rugby Aupiki competition has been long-awaited and provides an amazing opportunity for younger generations to look up to professional wahine players," says Sarah Munro.

In addition, 2degrees has also announced the re-signing of its longstanding partnership with all five New Zealand Super Rugby teams for a further three years as part of the Super Rugby Pacific competition beginning in February 2022.

"Rugby is a part of our national identity in New Zealand and with over 1.5m broadband and mobile connections, it made sense to continue our partnership with all local Super Rugby teams so everyone can support their favourite club. The Pacific competition is set to be fierce next year and we can’t wait to see the action on the field," adds Mark Aue.

The 2degrees logo is set to take pride of place on all nine New Zealand teams’ Super Rugby jerseys.