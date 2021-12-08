Collaborating for 'clean wins in Beijing'

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 10:00

Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) released its latest clean sport collaboration today with the launch of its Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics e-learning course. Developed in partnership with Sports Integrity Australia and United States Anti-Doping Agency, the course is another example of DFSNZ’s work towards consistent clean sport standards for athletes everywhere.

"We’re here to support our clean athletes competing in Beijing," said DFSNZ Chief Executive Nick Paterson, "But our contributions aren’t limited to Aotearoa New Zealand. As well as protecting our country’s reputation for sports integrity, we advocate for high and consistent anti-doping standards worldwide. This collaboration is another part of that work."

Created specifically for NZ athletes, Para athletes and support staff travelling to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic games, the course offers specific information about anti-doping procedures in Beijing as well as a refresher of the clean sport tikanga inherent to maintaining the mana of Aotearoa New Zealand as a country with high levels of sports integrity.

The course is just one of DFSNZ’s online clean sport offerings available at drugfreesport.org.nz/e-learning: http://www.drugfreesport.org.nz/e-learning