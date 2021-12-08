Crankworx showcases Queenstown’s epic mountain biking to the world

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 13:48

Queenstown welcomed the Crankworx Summer Series, a multi-stop mountain biking festival, for the first time over the weekend and Destination Queenstown (DQ) is delighted with the results.

The weekend action brought in viewers from across New Zealand and the world, as 110 athletes covered over 2.7km of terrain across some of Queenstown Bike Park’s renowned trails as well as the recently built Kerry Drive Pump Track.

DQ Chief Executive Paul Abbot says the Summer Series provided a unique opportunity for local biking heroes to brush shoulders with elite national and international athletes in their own backyard.

"There’s an extremely passionate and growing mountain biking culture here in Queenstown and we have a world-class biking offering - with three lift-assisted parks, quality gravity-fed downhill biking in our iconic, world-famous alpine location. It was fantastic to have Crankworx here to help showcase Queenstown’s biking offering and talent to its global viewers," says Mr Abbot.

Crankworx World Tour General Manager Darren Kinnaird says it has been a real treat to bring a taste of Crankworx here, and get to ride, race and experience all that makes Queenstown awesome, while sharing it all with the world.

"The vibe in Queenstown is so unique. There is an energy and a vibrancy here that is palpable. Our crew and athletes have felt so welcomed and celebrated. We have truly been swept up into all that makes Queenstown magic, especially the epic riding," says Mr Kinnaird.

Made possible with support from the Southern Lakes Events Investment Panel (SLEIP), the Crankworx Summer Series was held in Queenstown, Central Otago, and will also be held in WÄnaka later this week.

"We are grateful for the support from the SLEIP and are hopeful we can bring Crankworx back to Queenstown and the wider Otago region at another stage in the future. Events like these are a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of the world class biking available here and shine the spotlight on Queenstown," adds Mr Abbot.