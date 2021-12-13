Alice Robinson records career-best result with 4th place finish at FIS Super-G World Cup in St Moritz

Monday, 13 December, 2021 - 01:04

New Zealand Alpine Ski Racer Alice Robinson has wrapped up an exciting weekend of World Cup racing with a career-best result in Super-G. Alice finished just 0.09s off the World Cup podium in fourth place on Sunday, day two of racing, in the Swiss resort of St Moritz.

The youngest racer in the 56-strong field, Alice had her very first run on this slope on Saturday, finishing in 24th place 3.02s behind race winner and current world champion Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI).

"It was a tough race, my first time skiing down the track," she said after Saturday’s race. "It’s a difficult slope with lots of terrain and rolls and it was also quite flat light but I had some good sections and a couple of decent size mistakes, so a lot of room for improvement."

Back in the start gates for race two on Sunday and this time with clear skies over head, Alice put the previous day’s learnings to good use, skiing a strong and fast top section, this time crossing the finish line just 0.52s behind race winner Federica Brignone (ITA). Elena Curtoni (ITA) finished in second place with the USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin claiming her second bronze medal for the weekend.

Alice’s previous best result in the Super-G discipline was a 10th place in Val di Fassa, Italy in February this year. Last season she had two World Cup wins and a second-place finish in her favoured discipline of Giant Slalom.

Alice has been selected to the team to represent New Zealand at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.