Adam Milne poised for long-awaited Dream11 Super Smash return - CDCA

Buckle your seats. BLACKCAPS strikeman Adam Milne is set to play his first Domestic T20 match in New Zealand since the 2019 Dream11 Super Smash Grand Final when the Central Stags play at Napier’s McLean Park tomorrow afternoon.

The fast bowling star has enjoyed a stellar 2021 since returning to full fitness almost a year ago - with head-turning performances for Sydney Thunder in last season’s Big Bash (Australia), for the Kent Spitfires (Vitality Blast) and Birmingham Phoenix (The Hundred) in the United Kingdom in 2021, an IPL recall playing for the Mumbai Indians mixed in, and 10 appearances for the BLACKCAPS both at home last summer, in the UAE and at the recent ICC World T20 Cup.

Milne’s last Super Smash appearance for the Central Stags on 17 February 2019 saw him take an explosive 3-12 off 2.4 overs in a Grand Final won by the team at Seddon Park, and tomorrow it will be the Otago Volts in his sights as he at last steps back out in the green - now with 150 T20 career wickets to his name after an exciting year in the shortest format(s).

The Stags are heading into their first home doubleheader of the summer as the competition leaders after three away games, and Milne said he is thrilled to be back playing for his home team.

"I’m looking forward to getting back out in New Zealand and playing some cricket for the Stags.

"It’s been a few years and I’m just trying to slot in seamlessly, and excited to play with this group of players - and hopefully win a game."

Milne, 29, said his year playing top quality cricket regularly around the world had been fantastic for his confidence, after a well documented string of left ankle injuries and surgeries in the preceding years.

"It’s been a really successful comeback for the body. I’m injury-free, and have been playing a number of consecutive games and getting a lot of bowling into the body.

"Playing in some Finals and overseas competitions [including The Hundred Final, T20 World Cup Final with the BLACKCAPS, and Vitality Blast Quarter-Final] has been a good experience for me, too - playing in front of big crowds against the best players in the world, and discovering different ways of becoming a better cricketer."

Milne comes into the Stags’ strong squad of 12 for left-armer Ben Wheeler who is out with an elbow niggle, with the match against the Otago Volts scheduled for 2.40pm.

The Central Hinds are meanwhile looking forward to their rematch with women’s league leaders the Otago Sparks - whom they drove close to the wire in the first round in Dunedin back in November, a tight, eight-run win to the Sparks on that occasion.

The Hinds have named 13 players for tomorrow’s game with teenage Napier batter Cate Pedersen, who earlier this year made her Hinds debut in the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, joining their Dream11 Super Smash squad for the first time.

Central Districts Cricket is proud to be offering free admission to the Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader with spectators encouraged to download their free ticket online from cdcricket.co.nz before heading along to the ground. Gates will open at 10.10am.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

CENTRAL HINDS (13)

v Otago Sparks

McLean Park, Napier

11.10am Saturday, 18 December 2021

Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu

Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Cate Pedersen - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Hannah Rowe - Manawatu

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS (12)

v Otago Volts

McLean Park, Napier

2.40pm Saturday 18 December 2021

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Adam Milne - Manawatu

Greg Hay - Nelson

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Rob Walter

Unavailable Contracted Players

Ajaz Patel - Home Isolation

Ross Taylor - Home Isolation

Will Young - Home Isolation

Ben Wheeler - Injury (elbow)

