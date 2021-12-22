Gallagher Chiefs to face Northern Brave in T10 Cricket Clash at Seddon Park

Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 - 10:00

On Wednesday February 2, Seddon Park will play host to a unique cricket double header. The Northern Brave will take on the Waikato WÄhine, a celebrity women’s team from within the Waikato sporting and media industries. Following the T10 women’s match, the Gallagher Chiefs will switch out the rugby ball for a cricket ball and take on the Northern Brave in the very first T10 clash between the two sides. The afternoon will get underway at 5.30pm with tickets on sale to the event from Wednesday, January 12 at $10 for adults and just $5 for children.

In celebration of the newly launched Gallagher Chiefs and Northern Brave dual membership in November this year, all Gallagher Chiefs and Northern Brave members have been invited to attend the event for free. Gallagher Chiefs Members will be hosted by the Chiefs Rugby Club for their annual Members Day event in an exclusive Gallagher Chiefs Members Zone.

In addition to members attending, respective major sponsors of the Gallagher Chiefs and Northern Brave teams will be jointly hosted at the event to acknowledge their contributions to the organisations.

Northern Districts Cricket Association Ben MacCormack said: "It’s a great opportunity for both brands to further grow their fan ship across the region and really engage with each other’s fans as well. It’s a fantastic thing to have at Seddon Park and we are really looking forward to introducing a lot of the Gallagher Chiefs fans to the venue and getting excited about cricket. How cool to have All Blacks and champion females from the region playing games of cricket at Seddon Park."

"The memberships are a great initiative we have undertaken with the Gallagher Chiefs to try and grow our fanbase together, our tribalism that we’ve got - certainly the Chiefs do in their following. We really want to have a relationship with people that love sport in the region and think the dual membership is a great way for people to enjoy sport at both FMG Stadium Waikato and Seddon Park."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said: "It will be a great occasion for members, sponsors and fans alike to see the Gallagher Chiefs, Northern Brave and Waikato WÄhine players take the field in the cricketing double header. We know we have a number of loyal fans and sponsors that love both sporting codes who will enjoy the unique occasion."

"Northern Districts Cricket Association have been fantastic to work with and have put in a lot of energy into helping make this event a success."

"We are looking forward to the clash, and know it will be an entertaining occasion at Seddon Park." finished Collins.

Chiefs members are able to add-on the Northern Brave Membership to any membership for $129 adults, $89 kids. Chiefs Members score two free home matches from a total of seven Gallagher Chiefs matches and a Waitomo Chiefs Manawa match for Super Rugby Aupiki along with a stack of member benefits when memberships are purchased before January 14.

Adding on a Northern Brave Membership will see members receive general admission tickets to all remaining Northern Districts domestic cricket matches played at Seddon Park, Bay Oval and Cobham Oval, including Super Smash, Hallyburton Johnson Shield, Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield matches. Members will also receive a replica playing top and discounts on tickets and corporate hospitality for BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS matches played at Seddon Park (excludes Cricket World Cup matches).

2022 Chiefs Memberships are on sale now at chiefs.co.nz.