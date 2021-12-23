Blaze and Firebirds unchanged for Christmas Eve at the Basin

Thursday, 23 December, 2021 - 11:30

The Spotlight Reporting Wellington Blaze and Wellington Firebirds are both unchanged for tomorrow’s Dream11 Super Smash double-header against the Auckland Hearts and Aces at the Cello Basin Reserve.

The Blaze are out to continue their 100% start to the Super Smash campaign which has been led by the in-form Amelia Kerr.

The WHITE FERNS allrounder is the leading run scorer across both the men’s and women’s competitions with half-centuries in all three matches so far this campaign.

The Wellington Firebirds will be out to get their campaign back on track after back-to-back home defeats against the Central Stags and the Canterbury Kings.

The Firebirds have won their last three Super Smash fixtures against the Auckland Aces, including the 2019-20 Grand Final at the Cello Basin Reserve and with a Wellington T20 record total of 230 at Eden Park Outer Oval last season.

Cricket Wellington are opening the Cello Basin Reserve and offering FREE ENTRY to tomorrow’s double-header in support of the Women’s Refuge’s Safe Night initiative.

Every night over 200 women in New Zealand need a safe place to escape to due to family violence. A $20 donation gifts a Safe Night which includes a safe, warm bed, hot meals, 24/7 crisis line, secure transport, supportive staff and helpful advice.

Wellington will face-off against Auckland in a friendly competition for who can donate the most Safe Nights - donate a Safe Night for Wellington or Auckland at safenight.nz

Play gets underway from 11:10am between the Blaze and Hearts, before the Firebirds take-on the Aces at 2:40pm.

Spotlight Reporting Wellington Blaze squad | Dream11 Super Smash | v Auckland Hearts

Maddy Green (c) (Petone-Riverside)

Amelia Kerr (vc) (North City)

Rebecca Burns (Hutt District)

Deanna Doughty (Hutt District)

Xara Jetly (North City)

Leigh Kasperek (Johnsonville)

Jess Kerr (North City)

Caitlin King (Petone-Riverside)

Jess McFadyen (wk) (Johnsonville)

Thamsyn Newton (Johnsonville)

Georgia Plimmer (North City)

Maneka Singh (Johnsonville)

Wellington Firebirds squad | Dream11 Super Smash | v Auckland Aces

Michael Bracewell (c) (Eastern Suburbs)

Finn Allen (wk) (Petone-Riverside)

Hamish Bennett (North City)

Luke Georgeson (Eastern Suburbs)

Jamie Gibson (Eastern Suburbs)

Troy Johnson (Hutt District)

Ollie Newton (Upper Hutt United)

Tim Robinson (Onslow)

Ben Sears (Hutt District)

Nathan Smith (Johnsonville)

Logan Van Beek (Taita District)

Peter Younghusband (Karori)

Dream11 Super Smash presented by KFC

Christmas Eve at the Basin

Friday 24 December

Wellington Blaze v Auckland Hearts | 11:10am

Wellington Firebirds v Auckland Aces | 2:40pm

Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington

LIVE on Spark Sport and free-to-Air on Duke

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter updates: @cricketwgtninc

Click here to see the 2021/22 Dream11 Super Smash schedule.