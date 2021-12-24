Ant Sharpe appointed as new General Manager

Friday, 24 December, 2021 - 14:38

Canterbury Cricket Association welcomes the appointment of Ant Sharp as the General Manager of Performance, who joins Canterbury Cricket in late January 2022.

Sharp, currently the head of New Zealand Cricket Women’s High Performance, is excited about the move to Canterbury Cricket, nodding respects to current Performance General Manager, Marty Croy, for Canterbury’s successful campaigns in previous years.

"I think the scope of the role is massive… Marty Croy has done fantastic work in the last couple of years and talking to him and Jez at Canterbury excites me that there is huge growth in the organization and certainly in the high-performance space," Sharp said.

"We have a huge talent pool of players within the region, both boys, girls, men and women, and it’s really exciting to be a part of supporting them on their journey towards both playing for Canterbury and then ultimately playing for New Zealand."

Canterbury Cricket CEO Jez Curwin, is delighted to confirm the news, saying "Ant came through an incredibly competitive recruitment process which included candidates both nationally and internationally."

"The panel were all impressed with his vision for how we can constantly improve our High Performance environment as well as understanding the huge potential that we have in Canterbury across all levels of the game we love," Curwin said.

Interestingly, cricket was never Sharp’s favourite flavour, and instead took to rugby fields and athletics tracks in his younger sporting years. Even dabbling in the niche sport of bobsleigh appears on his resume.

"My affinity to cricket didn’t start until I started a role with Essex in the UK shortly after leaving the Military about 14 years ago, as Head of Science and Medicine at Essex County Cricket Club and my career in cricket has cascaded from there," Sharp said.

Canterbury feels like home for Britain-born Sharp, seeing himself as an honorary Cantabrian. "We’ve been based in Canterbury for the last seven years as a family and half my wife’s family are from Canterbury," he said. "It’s an extremely exciting role here and something I really hope I can be a part of for a number of years to come."

Ant Sharp is welcomed into his role with the departure of current General Manager of Performance Marty Croy. CEO Jez Curwin congratulates him saying "I would like to acknowledge the tireless work Marty Croy has brought to Canterbury Cricket and wish him well in his new role at New Zealand Cricket."

"Marty leaves the Association in a far better place than when he arrived and, on a personal level, it has been great to learn and continue to develop alongside him," Curwin said.

"That said, whenever a person leaves an organisation it provides an opportunity for someone else and we are excited to welcome Ant and continue our journey with him in the role."

Ant Sharpe Video - https://fb.watch/a4Tow22KvH/