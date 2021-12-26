Adam Milne hoping for happy homecoming in battle of the quicks - CDCA

Sunday, 26 December, 2021 - 12:07

A special match awaits Central Stags fast bowler Adam Milne who is set to play his first Domestic T20 match at his home ground of Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North tomorrow in a star-studded Dream11 Super Smash showdown between the BLACKCAPS' fastest men.

The event is the first Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader to come to Palmerston North, and it's the first time the Stags will have played a T20 in the city since February 2009 - before Milne began his career. The Stags’ 37-year-old veteran batsman Greg Hay is the only survivor from that match, and Hay heads into tomorrow’s clash in the T20 form of his life as the only player nationally in the men’s league to have scored two half centuries already this season, including a career best in the last match.

Strikeman Milne debuted in the T20 format for the Central Stags a decade ago in 2010/11 and, after 135 T20s in New Zealand and around the world, is looking forward to an exciting clash tomorrow against the Auckland Aces - a squad that includes Martin Guptill and fellow BLACKCAPS speedster Lockie Ferguson whom he replaced at the recent ICC T20 World Cup.

Milne heads into the doubleheader with 150 T20 wickets to his name, including 45 for the Stags from 41 appearances.

Meanwhile BLACKCAPS spinner Ajaz Patel joins the Stags squad for the first time this season after returning from India - where he famously became just the third cricketer in history to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. Left-arm paceman Ben Wheeler remains at home with an elbow niggle.

The match against the Auckland Aces is scheduled for 2.40pm, with the Central Hinds up first and looking for their first win in the campaign against the Auckland Hearts from 11.10am.

The Hinds have named 13 players for tomorrow’s game with teenage Manawatu all-rounder Ashtuti Kumar coming into the squad for Hawke’s Bay youngstrer Cate Pedersen and Nelson’s Kate Gaging for Kerry Tomlinson.

After strong presales for the hotly anticipated match, spectators are strongly encouraged to arrive in plenty of time, and to download tickets from cdcricket.co.nz before heading along to the ground. Entry is on Manawaroa Street only and the gate will open at 10.30am.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

CENTRAL HINDS (13)

v Auckland Hearts

Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

11.10am Monday, 27 December 2021

Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu

Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Hannah Rowe - Manawatu

Coach - Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS (12)

v Auckland Aces

Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

2.40pm Monday, 27 December 2021

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Greg Hay - Nelson

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Adam Milne - Manawatu

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Rob Walter

Unavailable Contracted Players

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS Test squad

Will Young - BLACKCAPS Test squad

Ben Wheeler - Elbow

Joey Field - NZXI v Bangladesh

Website, schedule, livescores: cdcricket.co.nz

Follow the latest updates on our social media channels with #LOVETHESTAGS #CENTRALHINDS #SUPERSMASHNZ