Adam Milne ruled out

Disappointment for Central Stags fast bowler Adam Milne who won’t get to play his first ever Domestic T20 match in his home town at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North today after all.
Milne has been ruled out of the big clash with the Auckland Aces by a knee niggle while allrounder Doug Bracewell will undergo a fitness test on his ankle ahead of this afternoon’s game.
The Stags have called back in young Hawke’s Bay allrounder Joey Field and Whanganui batsman Ben Smith as cover, taking the squad named yesterday from 12 to 13.
With strong ticket presales for the doubleheader and public entry via the Manawaroa Street gate only, CDCA is expecting a big crowd and advising spectators to arrive in plenty of time today.
The match against the Auckland Aces is scheduled for 2.40pm, while the Central Hinds are up first and looking for their first win in the campaign against the Auckland Hearts from 11.10am. Gates open at 10.30am with a My Vaccine Pass required for entry if over 12 years and three months of age.
Spectators can save time by downloading tickets from cdcricket.co.nz before heading along to the ground.
DREAM11 SUPER SMASH
CENTRAL HINDS (13)
v Auckland Hearts
Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
11.10am Monday, 27 December 2021
Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu
Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki
Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu
Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa
Emily Cunningham - Taranaki
Kate Gaging - Nelson
Claudia Green - Nelson
Mikaela Greig - Manawatu
Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa
Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu
Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay
Monique Rees - Wairarapa
Hannah Rowe - Manawatu
Coach - Jamie Watkins
CENTRAL STAGS (13, one change, two added)
v Auckland Aces
Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
2.40pm Monday, 27 December 2021
Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Greg Hay - Nelson
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay
Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay
Seth Rance - Wairarapa
Ben Smith - Whanganui
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay
Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay
Coach - Rob Walter
Unavailable Contracted Players
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS Test squad
Will Young - BLACKCAPS Test squad
Ben Wheeler - Elbow
Website, schedule, livescores: cdcricket.co.nz
