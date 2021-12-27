Adam Milne ruled out

Monday, 27 December, 2021 - 07:24

Disappointment for Central Stags fast bowler Adam Milne who won’t get to play his first ever Domestic T20 match in his home town at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North today after all.

Milne has been ruled out of the big clash with the Auckland Aces by a knee niggle while allrounder Doug Bracewell will undergo a fitness test on his ankle ahead of this afternoon’s game.

The Stags have called back in young Hawke’s Bay allrounder Joey Field and Whanganui batsman Ben Smith as cover, taking the squad named yesterday from 12 to 13.

With strong ticket presales for the doubleheader and public entry via the Manawaroa Street gate only, CDCA is expecting a big crowd and advising spectators to arrive in plenty of time today.

The match against the Auckland Aces is scheduled for 2.40pm, while the Central Hinds are up first and looking for their first win in the campaign against the Auckland Hearts from 11.10am. Gates open at 10.30am with a My Vaccine Pass required for entry if over 12 years and three months of age.

Spectators can save time by downloading tickets from cdcricket.co.nz before heading along to the ground.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

CENTRAL HINDS (13)

v Auckland Hearts

Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

11.10am Monday, 27 December 2021

Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu

Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Hannah Rowe - Manawatu

Coach - Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS (13, one change, two added)

v Auckland Aces

Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

2.40pm Monday, 27 December 2021

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Greg Hay - Nelson

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Rob Walter

Unavailable Contracted Players

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS Test squad

Will Young - BLACKCAPS Test squad

Ben Wheeler - Elbow

Website, schedule, livescores: cdcricket.co.nz

Follow the latest updates on our social media channels with #LOVETHESTAGS #CENTRALHINDS #SUPERSMASHNZ