Central Stags, Hinds squad named for Pukekura Park Dream11 Super Smash

Wednesday, 29 December, 2021 - 12:07

Fresh off an upset win against the previously unbeaten Auckland Hearts in front of a record crowd in Palmerston North, the Central Hinds have named an unchanged squad of thirteen for tomorrow’s doubleheader against Northern Brave at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park. The same squad will be retained for the match on Friday at the same ground against the Canterbury Magicians.

The Central Stags have meanwhile named an expanded squad of 14 for the two big rounds coming up back-to-back this Thursday and Friday, with one player to be omitted on game day.

Fast bowler Adam Milne, who was a late scratching from Monday’s tight match against the Auckland Aces with a knee niggle, will undergo a fitness test this afternoon while left-armer Ben Wheeler has rejoined the squad, returning from an elbow niggle in place of batsman Ben Smith.

The Central Hinds’ match against Northern Brave women is scheduled for 11.10am with the Central Stags on from 2.40pm in a star-studded clash with Northern Brave’s men. The two Central teams will be back the following day to play the Canterbury Magicians and Kings on New Year’s Eve.

Spectators are strongly encouraged to arrive in plenty of time to avoid queuing, and to download tickets in advance from cdcricket.co.nz before heading along to the ground.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

CENTRAL HINDS (13)

v Northern Brave

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

11.10am Thursday, 30 December 2021

Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu

Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Hannah Rowe - Manawatu

Coach - Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS (14)

v Northern Brave

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

2.40pm Thursday, 30 December 2021

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Greg Hay - Nelson

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Adam Milne - Manawatu

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Wheeler - Marlborough

Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay

Coach - Rob Walter

Unavailable Contracted Players

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS Test squad

Will Young - BLACKCAPS Test squad

