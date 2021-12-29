Central Stags, Hinds squad named for Pukekura Park Dream11 Super Smash

|
Fresh off an upset win against the previously unbeaten Auckland Hearts in front of a record crowd in Palmerston North, the Central Hinds have named an unchanged squad of thirteen for tomorrow’s doubleheader against Northern Brave at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park. The same squad will be retained for the match on Friday at the same ground against the Canterbury Magicians.
The Central Stags have meanwhile named an expanded squad of 14 for the two big rounds coming up back-to-back this Thursday and Friday, with one player to be omitted on game day.
Fast bowler Adam Milne, who was a late scratching from Monday’s tight match against the Auckland Aces with a knee niggle, will undergo a fitness test this afternoon while left-armer Ben Wheeler has rejoined the squad, returning from an elbow niggle in place of batsman Ben Smith.
The Central Hinds’ match against Northern Brave women is scheduled for 11.10am with the Central Stags on from 2.40pm in a star-studded clash with Northern Brave’s men. The two Central teams will be back the following day to play the Canterbury Magicians and Kings on New Year’s Eve.
Spectators are strongly encouraged to arrive in plenty of time to avoid queuing, and to download tickets in advance from cdcricket.co.nz before heading along to the ground.
DREAM11 SUPER SMASH
CENTRAL HINDS (13)
v Northern Brave
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
11.10am Thursday, 30 December 2021
Jess Watkin - captain - Manawatu
Natalie Dodd - vice-captain, wicketkeeper - Taranaki
Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu
Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa
Emily Cunningham - Taranaki
Kate Gaging - Nelson
Claudia Green - Nelson
Mikaela Greig - Manawatu
Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa
Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu
Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay
Monique Rees - Wairarapa
Hannah Rowe - Manawatu
Coach - Jamie Watkins
CENTRAL STAGS (14)
v Northern Brave
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
2.40pm Thursday, 30 December 2021
Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Greg Hay - Nelson
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay
Adam Milne - Manawatu
Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay
Seth Rance - Wairarapa
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay
Ben Wheeler - Marlborough
Bayley Wiggins -Hawke’s Bay
Coach - Rob Walter
Unavailable Contracted Players
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS Test squad
Will Young - BLACKCAPS Test squad
Website, schedule, livescores: cdcricket.co.nz
Follow the latest updates on our social media channels with #LOVETHESTAGS #CENTRALHINDS #SUPERSMASHNZ
