Makcay to play 100th T20 for Canterbury

Thursday, 30 December, 2021 - 09:09

The Canterbury MAGICIANS and KINGS travel to picturesque Pukekura Park for round 6 of the Dream11 Super Smash to play against the Central HINDS and STAGS on New Year’s Eve.

MAGICIANS Captain Frankie Mackay is poised to play her 100th T20 game for Canterbury, in a career that has spanned just short of 14 years.

Mackay’s T20 record for Canterbury is undeniable - 99 matches, 14 fifties and an average of just over 35 with the bat, along with 104 wickets, an average of 17.16, and an economy rate of 5.15 with the ball, Mackay has been a crucial part of the MAGICIANS set-up for over a decade.

Lea Tahuhu comes back into the side for the clash after sitting out the Boxing Day match at Hagley Oval nursing an injury

Henry Nicholls and Matt Henry head away and join the BLACKCAPS for their upcoming home test series against Bangladesh. While it is a shame to lose them, it gives opportunities to batter Mitch Hay and seam bowler Will O’Rourke to come into the side.

Hay has already impressed so far this season, playing a vital cameo role (29 off 16) against Central Districts at Hagley Oval earlier this season to help guide his captain to a T20 career best of 84.

Speaking of Hay, Head Coach Peter Fulton said,

"Mitchy has impressed early on in his Super Smash career. He played a really good innings against Central Districts at Hagley Oval and has looked like he belonged at this level."

When asked if fans would see the debut of promising seam bowler Will O’Rourke, Fulton said,

"We have been going ‘horses for courses’ in this campaign and it has generally worked so far. We’ll have to wait and see what the wicket looks like when we get up there but I’m sure we’ll see Will O’Rourke get on the park at some point this season."

MAGICIANS Squad v Central HINDS - 31 Dec

Frankie Mackay

Sarah Asmussen

Missy Banks

Nat Cox

Abigale Gerken

Laura Hughes

Emma Kench

Kirsty Nation

Amy Satterthwaite

Jacinta Savage

Jess Simmons

Lea Tahuhu

KINGS Squad v Central STAGS - 31 Dec

Cole McConchie

Todd Astle

Chad Bowes

Leo Carter

Blake Coburn

Cam Fletcher

Mitch Hay

Ken McClure

Edward Nuttall

Will O’Rourke

Henry Shipley

Will Williams

